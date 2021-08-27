Limerick hurlers S&C coach to depart champions for rugby role

Limerick hurlers S&C coach to depart champions for rugby role

2 February 2020; Limerick manager John Kiely and strength and conditioning coach Mikey Kiely prior to the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 2 match between Limerick and Galway at LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 10:47
Larry Ryan

The strength and conditioning coach behind Limerick's back-to-back All-Ireland hurling triumphs is to leave the champions' setup, the Limerick Leader has reported.

Mikey Kiely is set to take up a role with Ulster Rugby, having already worked with the province in their pre-season, the paper reports.

That will rule the highly regarded Ballybrown man out of Limerick's 2022 campaign. 

The news will come as a blow to Limerick manager John Kiely — Mikey Kiely replaced Joe O'Connor as Limerick S&C coach after the 2019 season, having previously worked with the county's footballers.

After last Sunday's win over Cork, the manager praised Kiely's work in getting the panel right following the Covid lockdown.

"I think we timed our return to training work and timed our push right and that’s down to Mikey Kiely and Paul (Kinnerk) in terms of their setting the markers along the road of where we want to be at any given time — huge kudos to them guys because they got us right on the day that mattered most."

Speaking on this week's Irish Examiner GAA podcast, former Limerick manager TJ Ryan hoped the county would be able to keep their accomplished backroom team together for the foreseeable future.

"If you were head of operations in Limerick the first thing you'd be doing is cementing them all for the future.  There seems to be a great camaraderie amongst them. I'm sure they'll be doing everything in their power to keep them together."

More in this section

Anton Tohill 2/12/2017 Anton Tohill leaving Aussie Rules to pursue studies, Collingwood confirm
Castlehaven v St. Finbarr's - Cork County Premier Senior Football Championship Semi-Final Cork Premier SFC final: Castlehaven not ruling out injury scare Brian Hurley
Richard Donnelly and Matthew Donnelly speak to Paul Geaney 12/6/2021 Kerry vs Tyrone form guide: Key factors that will determine Saturday's outcome
#limerick gaa
Roscommon v Kerry - Allianz Football League Division 1 South Round 3

Tony Brosnan emerges as Kerry injury doubt for All-Ireland semi-final

READ NOW

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast



August 21

Russell Rovers
v
Castlemartyr

LIHC final

Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm

watch Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices