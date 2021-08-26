Peter Canavan says war is over between Tyrone and classy Kerry

The ill-feeling and spikiness that defined the Kerry-Tyrone rivalry throughout the noughties is no more, according to Peter Canavan.

Canavan was a central cog in the Tyrone teams that thwarted Kerry in the 2003 All-Ireland semi-final and 2005 decider, with the Red Hand County securing a third Sam Maguire at Kerry’s expense in 2008.

Kerry disdain for Tyrone during those years was captured in Jack O’Connor’s 2007 autobiography Keys to the Kingdom when he wrote that “losing to Tyrone is worse than losing to almost anybody else, there is an arrogance to northern football that rubs Kerry people up the wrong way”.

Canavan didn’t particularly like O’Connor’s comments at the time, which also included the accusation that northern teams were “flash, nouveau riche, and full of it”, but the two-time All-Ireland winner believes that sentiment has long dissipated.

“I don’t think there is that same sentiment among the current squads,” the six-time All-Star told the Irish Examiner GAA podcast ahead of Saturday’s semi-final showdown.

“Tomás Ó Sé will tell you that when he was playing and going on All-Star trips, they didn’t want to get to know the Tyrone boys, but once they did and they played for Ireland against Australia, those barriers were broken down.

“They realised they had more in common than they thought, for a lot of reasons.

“But even in recent years, a Tyrone team went down to play Kerry in the qualifiers (in 2012) and the team couldn’t get on the bus afterward. The Kerry supporters were queuing up to applaud Mickey Harte after what he had been through himself. The Tyrone players came back up the road and they weren’t talking about the defeat, they were talking about what happened after the game, and the regard in which Mickey was held in.

“There are different things that have gone off. There is not that same spikiness.”

Tyrone’s Darragh Canavan of Tyrone leaves the pitch on a stretcher after suffering an ankle injury in a league clash in June. One of the Kerry doctors accompanied Canavan to the hospital, an act of kindness that impressed his dad. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

A very recent example of the improved relationship between the counties was when Peter’s son Darragh badly injured his ankle in the opening half of the Kerry-Tyrone League meeting at Killarney earlier this summer.

“After 10 minutes, Darragh received a bad injury to the ankle. He was carried off. One of the Kerry team doctors stayed with him in the ambulance and took him into the hospital. Now, the Tyrone medics were there, he didn’t have to leave his own team. There was another Kerry doctor there, but it was an example of the level of class that pertains down in Kerry regarding their whole set-up.

“So in terms of that ill-feeling that was there between the counties, I don’t see it. I wouldn’t mind if there was more of an edge to it. Of course when the two teams go out they are going to try and do everything to win, but all those comments and things back then, I don’t think they carry much relevance coming into the game on Saturday.”

Former Kerry keeper Diarmuid Murphy, who was between the sticks for the 2005 and 2008 final defeats, is of the same view as Canavan that the animosity that existed in the noughties carries no weight or bearing with today’s players.

“There was a rivalry there, but what happened 13 years ago, that has no relevance to the current fellas really, none whatsoever. The players have their own bit of a rivalry between the two teams at the moment. They played in the 2019 semi-final and they play league matches against each other fairly regularly, they have their own thing going on.

“I’d say definitely with the supporters it is there because it is the same supporters going to matches all the time.”

Canavan said Tyrone’s “dismal” no-show when going down to Kerry by 6-15 to 1-14 in the aforementioned league meeting was “embarrassing” and he is hopeful the hurt stemming from that hiding will fuel their efforts in Saturday’s semi-final.

“I would like to think that hurt is still in the Tyrone team. Because if I was a player going out to play, I would be trying to correct that and trying to do something about it.

“They got their eyes opened as to how good this Kerry team is, if they allow them space and time to play football the way they want to.

“It all depends on how well Tyrone recover from the Covid situation. We say that they do, it is then all about how much they learn from that league defeat, especially on the Kerry kickouts, because they got the ball away and won possession so easily and Tyrone really struggled to secure possession from their own kickouts. So it is what they have learned from that game, the work they have done on the training ground in between, and then the intensity levels is a big one, you’d expect for an All-Ireland semi-final that shouldn’t be a problem.

“We’ll not know until Saturday, but I’d like to think we’ll have a different level of performance.”

It has been suggested that a contributory factor to Tyrone being played off the Fitzgerald Stadium pitch two and a half months ago was the players having trained on the morning of the fixture, but Canavan rubbished that rumour.

“Why would they have trained the morning of a league game? Maybe that is a good excuse for some of the performances the Tyrone lads produced that day, that they were out doing runs that morning. Be good if that was the case, but I doubt very much it was.”