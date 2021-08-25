David Herity to stay on as Kildare manager for three more years

Five-time All-Ireland winning goalkeeper David Herity has been given a three-year extension onto his term as Kildare senior hurling manager.
The Lilywhite's county board made the announcement on Wednesday morning, adding that there will be a review after the 2023 season.
Herity led the side to Christy Ring Cup success in 2020, however, defeats to Westmeath, Carlow and Meath in the Joe McDonagh Cup this year meant relegation back down to the third tier.
The year started brightly with promotion from Division 2B of the National League, meaning that in 2022, Kildare will face off with Carlow, Down, Kerry, Meath and Westmeath as they prepare to climb back up the hurling ladder.
"Both Kildare GAA and David are looking forward to further maximising the potential of our talented group of players within the county in the coming years," the board said in a statement.
The three-year term is subject to ratification from the clubs.