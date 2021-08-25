David Herity to stay on as Kildare manager for three more years

David Herity to stay on as Kildare manager for three more years

Kildare manager David Herity talks to his players after the Christy Ring Cup success in 2020. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Wed, 25 Aug, 2021 - 12:35
Joel Slattery

Five-time All-Ireland winning goalkeeper David Herity has been given a three-year extension onto his term as Kildare senior hurling manager.

The Lilywhite's county board made the announcement on Wednesday morning, adding that there will be a review after the 2023 season.

Herity led the side to Christy Ring Cup success in 2020, however, defeats to Westmeath, Carlow and Meath in the Joe McDonagh Cup this year meant relegation back down to the third tier.

The year started brightly with promotion from Division 2B of the National League, meaning that in 2022, Kildare will face off with Carlow, Down, Kerry, Meath and Westmeath as they prepare to climb back up the hurling ladder.

"Both Kildare GAA and David are looking forward to further maximising the potential of our talented group of players within the county in the coming years," the board said in a statement.

The three-year term is subject to ratification from the clubs.

More in this section

Tempers flair between Padraig Hampsey and David Clifford 11/8/2019 Declan Bogue: Kerry v Tyrone will be a game of menace and stubbornness
Seán O Mahony's v Sarsfields - AIB Leinster GAA Football Senior Club Championship quarter-final Fury over Louth GAA's promotion freeze due to Covid cases
Tyrone celebrate after the game 31/7/2021 Completion of GAA club championships could depend on Covid vaccinations
#hurling
Declan Hannon at the coin toss with Fergal Horgan and Patrick Horgan 22/8/2021

All-Ireland final referee Fergal Horgan dismisses 'completely unfounded' retirement rumour

READ NOW

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast



August 21

Russell Rovers
v
Castlemartyr

LIHC final

Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm

watch Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices