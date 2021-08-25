Declan Bogue: Kerry v Tyrone will be a game of menace and stubbornness

It was on February 21, 2013, that I first encountered the late, great Weeshie Fogarty. He was up in Quinn’s Corner, for the Ulster launch of his book, My Beautiful Obsession. Few have lived the kind of life Fogarty lived with a lifelong passion — sorry, obsession — for Kerry football. And he was in the right spot as the proprietor Paudge Quinn was the first man to score a goal in an All-Ireland final off another late great, Páidí Ó Sé.

The crowd that turned out was akin to a large Irish wedding; massive, with giddy people of all ages. Soon the seats were taken up. Then the standing room. Pews were lifted from the bar, the foyer and the place became the kind of scene to give NPHET a nightmare.

Fogarty’s magnetism and delivery was like honey to those present. The boxes of books were ransacked. Some people turned up for a book launch and there were no more books left to buy as others took two or three. The lucky ones to get a book received a complimentary match programme from various Munster Championship games that Weeshie had filed away down through the years.

Then, the sermon began. He talked for an hour and a half but it flew by as the Tyronies lapped it up. The former Irish News journalist Paddy Heaney was there and shared an anecdote of how he was on reporting duty down in Killarney when Weeshie spotted him on the street talking to a publican, Jimmy O’Brien.

The trio repaired to Jimmy’s pub where Weeshie insisted Jimmy sang a song to Paddy. Half an hour went by and nobody paid the blindest bit of notice to the fact Weeshie’s car was parked in the middle of the street, still running with the keys in the ignition.

After he finished, the floor was opened up to questions.

One Tyrone fan prefaced a question with a few disclaimers, insisting that he meant no harm, when he asked, ‘Weeshie, what has gone wrong with Kerry football?’ The question was asked in genuine pity.

Forget the fact that Kerry had dumped Tyrone out of the Championship the previous summer by 10 points. The concern was around the first two league games Kerry had played under new manager, Éamonn Fitzmaurice, a 0-15 to 1-6 loss to Mayo in Castlebar where Kerry didn’t manage a score in the entire second half, and a 0-4 to 1-11 defeat to Dublin in Killarney.

Back then, Tyrone fans still had the semi-final win in 2003 and the finals of ’05 and ’08 to feel superior about.

But the events since 2008 has led to a curdling of relationships between the two.

In 2009 in a league game in Omagh, Ryan McMenamin became intimately acquainted with Paul Galvin when arguing over a sideline ball. The game ended with a pushing and shoving match and Kerry manager Jack O’Connor got involved.

In 2012, the rivalry was transferred to the club scene when Dromid Pearses and Derrytresk met in an All-Ireland Junior semi-final in January. An enormous punch-up led to unruly scenes which in turn led to bans and appeals and huge fines.

While Kerry players – notably Galvin – enjoyed the 2012 qualifier win over Tyrone, even shedding tears on the pitch, Tyrone fans consoled themselves that this was a team in transition with the likes of Philip Jordan, Brian Dooher, Enda McGinley and Peter Canavan all retired.

Gradually, Kerry has resumed control of the rivalry. The 2015 and 2019 All-Ireland semi-finals look like close-run things on paper, but Kerry had too much genuine class on both occasions.

They also started tidying up on the bread and butter games. League games in Omagh could be occasionally fractious, but the three goals by James O’Donoghue in the first half of the 2014 league meeting left the scoreline 3-7 to 0-1 at the break.

There was something about the league result in Killarney a few months back that was similar, Kerry’s six goals and 16-point winning margin leaving Tyrone to ponder a long, long journey home wondering where their place in the world is.

The postponement of this game has added a fresh lustre to this rivalry. Kerry are known to be privately fuming that despite previous correspondence, Tyrone kept them in the dark about pulling out of the fixture.

To their end, Tyrone have looked at the statement released by the Kerry county board and one line in particular; ‘We find ourselves in a very difficult situation not of our making. We have explicitly followed all Covid protocols and we have taken every precaution to protect our Players and Management,’ has irked some.

40 years ago, Kerry travelled to Tyrone to play a challenge match as part of their fundraising efforts for a round the world trip. They were treated like Gods and ended up in an all-night singing and partying session in Carrickmore.

The fellowship of those times is gone. Saturday will be a game of menace and stubbornness. Who in their right mind would complain?