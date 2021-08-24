Completion of GAA club championships could depend on Covid vaccinations

Kilkenny senior hurling team doctor Tadhg Crowley believes Covid vaccinations are key to the club championships running as smoothly as possible in the coming months.

To the individual and their close ones, the benefits of inoculation are evident but the effects will also be welcome for the competitions, says Crowley.

“There are two aspects. One, the vaccination can prevent the disease for the actual player and their families by reducing the incidence, which is paramount. Two, if you’re fully vaccinated you’re then considered not to be a close contact in the actual running of a competition or for the actual functioning of a team.

“In some ways, a close contact is a huge problem for a team so obviously if a person has symptoms he or she is out but if you’re a close contact then that means meeting up or training is out of the question too. But if the player is vaccinated they can do all those things and the team can be organised that bit easier.

“Looking at the incidence and what has happened so far with the vaccinations, they have definitely reduced ill effects. Obviously, you can still get it but it has lowered numbers who are being hospitalised or require intensive care. The people who are vaccinated don’t tend to be suffering as badly as those who haven’t.”

Last week, Ulster Council secretary Brian McAvoy implored young people to receive jabs so that the spread of the virus can be reduced and games can continue. “In recent weeks we have witnessed the postponement of games at numerous levels in the Association as Covid-19 case numbers rise, and it is incumbent on all of us to take whatever measures we can to reduce the risk of further spread of the virus and to protect our families and communities.”

Almost two-thirds of those over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated in the 26 counties whereas almost 62% have received the required amount of injections in the North.

Crowley is concerned more club games will continue to be postponed or cancelled until the playing population are fully protected.

“The actual disease profile in society right now is high so at the moment in club games there are going to be a lot of close contacts and that makes it very difficult. If people are vaccinated, there is a better chance from an administration point of view in terms of running a championship.”

Kilkenny senior hurling team doctor Tadhg Crowley. File photo: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

Although this year’s All-Ireland SHC finalists Cork and Limerick as well as Kerry are fully vaccinated, vaccine hesitancy has been reported in several counties, most notably in Tyrone where co-manager of the senior footballers Feargal Logan admitted they feared players would be laid low and ruled out of games if they were jabbed.

“In fairness, part of the consideration this year was because it was a compressed league and Championship, we were anxious that if guys were vaccinated they might go under for two weeks. And that might inhibit their performance.

“Vaccination has been a conundrum. We didn’t make it mandatory across the board. There are some players vaccinated for a variety of reasons, be they on the front line, or work in health.”

Not speaking specifically about Tyrone but Crowley, son of the late long-time Kerry secretary and Munster treasurer Tadhg, says it’s a question of taking the vaccination far enough out from a game that possible symptoms aren’t experienced when playing.

“The timing of it, with the AstraZeneca vaccination people seemed to have symptoms with the first vaccine and for Moderna and Pfizer it was the second vaccine. Fatigue and tiredness can go on for a couple of days so if you were scheduled to have the vaccine 48 hours before a championship game, you might be reluctant to take it.

“These are athletes and professionals in their approach so they are very careful about what they take into their bodies. If the timing is right, most players won’t have a problem with it.”

Croke Park, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Clonakilty, Mallow, Clonguish in Longford, and Simonstown in Meath are all vaccination centres, while Ulster GAA facilitated pop-up vaccination clinics at both of the senior provincial football semi-finals.

Fury over promotion freeze due to Covid cases

Louth club Glen Emmets have hit out at the county management committee’s decision to remove promotion from this year’s league.

Louth GAA’s leading officials made the call, which included the suspension of relegation, on the basis that several games have had to be postponed due to positive cases.

A number of clubs who were chasing promotion were outraged by the move. Winning all of their first eight games, Glen Emmets finished top of Division 3A. Dunleer club Lann Léire were in second, one point behind on 15 points, having played all of their 10 matches.

Emmets contested the decision to Leinster Council but were unsuccessful. In a statement on social media, they condemned the management committee. “What should be cause for celebration is unfortunately overshadowed by the decision by Louth GAA to remove promotion and relegation from the league three weeks ago in the closing stages of the competition.

“So after all the solo training our young men did throughout the lockdown, their dedication and motivation in what were very difficult times, in order to better their game and their team’s performances to strive for promotion was cruelly removed at the 11th hour. Unbelievable disappointment in our county management committee who are there to promote the game and support the clubs of Louth.”

Following their Division 4 semi-final victory over Leitrim in May, Louth were promoted to Division 3 in 2022.