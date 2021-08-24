Kilkenny mourns 'genuinely popular figure' Liam ‘Chunky’ O’Brien

The passing of Liam ‘Chunky’ O’Brien meant a profound sadness not just within Kilkenny GAA but within all hurling circles.

“He genuinely was a popular figure with everyone,” Ned Quinn notes. “Massively popular, right across the country. You have this supposedly bitter rivalry between Kilkenny and Tipperary, but Chunky was close to some of their greats, and particularly to John Doyle and Jimmy Doyle. Those friendships say a lot about him as a person, quite apart from his magnificent hurling.”

As the former County Board Chairman elaborates: “I remember Joe McDonagh remarking to me often: ‘Chunky killed my dream in 1979, of winning the All Ireland with Galway. But I could never hold it against him. He was gifted, but with no airs and graces, whenever we met.’ Joe’s comments are a mark of our man. Kilkenny hurling is deeply saddened but still deeply proud.”

Quinn saw O’Brien in 1970s pomp and sketches the particular appeal: “He was a stylist and unmistakeable, even from a distance, just the pure go of him. Himself and Frank Cummins formed a wonderful midfield partnership, sort of a balanced ticket.

Cummins was the driver and Chunky gathered possession, linked play, took points from distance.

“He would have been far better again in the current game. Chunky hurled like a [James] ‘Cha’ Fitzpatrick before his time, everything based around pure skill and class.

"No stopping him, when he was in that all out mood.”

Paddy ‘Chunky’ O’Brien, his father, was part of Kilkenny’s All Ireland-winning Senior panel in 1947. Born in 1949, Liam O’Brien inherited a knack and a nickname. The son hurled underage with the county at a time when no much success accrued. Moving to Senior emphatically rectified that situation.

He won four Senior All-Irelands (1972, 1974-75, 1979). Outside plaudits flowed.

Hurler of the Year in 1975, O’Brien ended up a four-time All-Star (1973-75, 1979). Seven Leinster titles (1971-75, 1978-79), an NHL title (1976) and three Railway Cups (1973, 1975, 1977) completed a serious achievement.

Club-wise, this figure became a James Stephens talisman. With the city outfit, he landed two Senior titles (1975-76), captaining the second triumph, and one Club All-Ireland (1976). No one in The Village, as his club are known, was more revered.

Phil ‘Fan’ Larkin, teammate with both James Stephens and Kilkenny, knew the man and his play inside out. “You couldn’t say enough about Chunky,” he insists. “There are so many memories but maybe in particular the Club All-Ireland final in 1976, against Blackrock. During the second half, we got a penalty. It was crucial.

“Chunky looked back at me. I pointed down at the ground: ‘Go for goal.’ Chunky buried the ball in the net. We won.”

His friend glosses a compelling character: “He had no nerves at all, relished the big occasion. The bigger, the better. Nothing fazed him in the slightest.

“I remember we were in the dressing room in Croke Park before the 1972 All-Ireland [final] against Cork. Fr [Tommy] Maher, our coach, was talking. But all you could hear out of Chunky was: ‘When are we going out there? When are we being let out there?’ By the end of the game, Cummins and himself had the Cork midfield destroyed.”

O’Brien proved unusual in being a hurler who never sought to blame his hurl. As his colleague details: “There was no other top class player, inside or outside the county, who put so little thought into what he had in his hand. Most hurlers are terrible particular about their hurl, and would have a few trusted ones put by in case their favourite one breaks.

“But not Chunky. He would have hurled away with the handle of a hatchet. Made no difference at all to him, because he was so good. I doubt he ever went with the same sort of hurl twice. He’d break one and just go to the bag and pull out another one. Whatever length, whatever weight. Didn’t matter.

“He still had the sweetest strike of a ball you’d ever see. Sweet spot, every time. I hate to think what he’d have done with the modern light ball. He’d have driven it out of Croke Park.”

Larkin summarizes local genius: “The Chunk was just a natural. He was brilliant at anything he put his mind to. I never saw him playing soccer but they tell me he was unbelievable at that as well. Pool, darts, snooker… Anything you name, it just came so easy to him.

“He was also a fantastic handballer, which I saw up close in a Junior Doubles Final at Talbot’s Inch, when himself and Eugene Jordan beat myself and Tommy O’Brien.

Chunky could have been anything.

“Thankfully, he became a great Village hurler, a great Kilkenny hurler.”