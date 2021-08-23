Clare GAA recommend new three-year term for Brian Lohan as senior boss

The Clare GAA executive have recommended a new three-year term for senior hurling manager Brian Lohan.

The two-time All-Ireland SHC winner had the option of another season in his current agreement. However, the board officials have moved to retain his services for two more seasons into 2024.

A statement posted on social media this evening read: “At a meeting of the Clare County Board officers it was unanimously agreed that Brian Lohan be offered a new three-year term as Senior Hurling manager. This recommendation has to be approved by a full meeting of Clare County Board. Brian Lohan is aware of this recommendation.”

Clare exited this year’s championship following a second-round qualifier loss to Cork. However, having beaten Waterford in the Munster SHC opener they were unfortunate to lose Aidan McCarthy to a controversial sin bin in their provincial semi-final defeat to Tipperary.

Lohan, who had been in discussions with the county board executive in recent weeks about staying on for a further period, succeeded Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor in October 2019.