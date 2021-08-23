Clare GAA recommend new three-year term for Brian Lohan as senior boss

Lohan had the option of another season in his current agreement but board officials have moved to retain his services for two more seasons into 2024
Clare manager Brian Lohan. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Mon, 23 Aug, 2021 - 21:06
John Fogarty

The Clare GAA executive have recommended a new three-year term for senior hurling manager Brian Lohan.

The two-time All-Ireland SHC winner had the option of another season in his current agreement. However, the board officials have moved to retain his services for two more seasons into 2024.

A statement posted on social media this evening read: “At a meeting of the Clare County Board officers it was unanimously agreed that Brian Lohan be offered a new three-year term as Senior Hurling manager. This recommendation has to be approved by a full meeting of Clare County Board. Brian Lohan is aware of this recommendation.” 

Clare exited this year’s championship following a second-round qualifier loss to Cork. However, having beaten Waterford in the Munster SHC opener they were unfortunate to lose Aidan McCarthy to a controversial sin bin in their provincial semi-final defeat to Tipperary.

Lohan, who had been in discussions with the county board executive in recent weeks about staying on for a further period, succeeded Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor in October 2019.

