Seanie McGrath: A heavy defeat always makes things appear worse than they are

It’s raw in Cork at the moment, which is understandable.

Being beaten so heavily in the All-Ireland final made it a very sad day for everyone from Cork, but no-one will feel that more than the team and management who’ve done so much to get the county back on track.

Listening to Kieran (Kingston, Cork manager) after the game, he pointed out that they’d been working on a new style of play that Cork players hadn’t been used to, which is commendable.

Those of us watching on would have been saying for a while, ‘why don’t they try it this way, or that way’, and at least they’ve tried a new approach and gotten to an All-Ireland final with that.

They’ve had to do that in a very short space of time as well. Kieran said they’d had four months to work on their plan, while Limerick have probably had four years to work on theirs.

Limerick are far further down the line in several areas but it won’t take away any of the hurt in Cork in the coming days. It was a fantastic week in many respects for Cork running into Sunday with the two underage titles, and a narrower defeat in the senior final might have taken away some of the harshness of losing.

A heavy defeat always makes things appear worse than they are. A lot of things went wrong for Cork, for instance. Limerick were far better on the day but I thought a lot of the Cork players looked nervous in their first final, for instance.

Despite all the talk, players can’t shut out the noise around a final — in this case a lot of it was about a great Limerick team that’s going to dominate the game for years and win two in a row.

Cork players were hearing that while trying to implement a new game plan, they’re hearing the hits are going to be like car crashes in the final, that Limerick can take you on in any way you want...

It probably added to the pressure on Cork, though the obvious answer is those are pressures you have to deal with if you want to win All-Irelands. Hopefully they’ll begin learning how to do so from last Sunday.

Cork started brightly with a great goal from Shane (Kingston) and it was tit for tat for a while, but Limerick’s second goal really showed their intent.

Aaron Gillane was a good bit out and I thought he’d bring it in closer and try a short strike, but the venom from his strike just billowed the net: I thought, ‘these fellas are in the mood’.

In one way you’d be wondering if they’ll play as well again in a game even though t hey’re such a brilliant side — the cushion was built up early and they got the goals at the right time, they got lads involved from the start — the likes of Diarmaid Byrnes and Cian Lynch got into the game very early.

Cork were probably trying to crowd out that space around the middle to try to reduce Cian’s effectiveness, but he was electric from the off, he got an early point and got plenty more touches after that, and there was a knock-on effect elsewhere. The Cork full-back line were probably hoping that crowding the middle would hurt the supply inside, but it didn’t, and the Limerick full-forward line were so, so sharp.

Gillane was explosive, Seamus Flanagan was productive and integral to a load of Limerick scores, and Peter Casey was like a ballet dancer, absolutely on fire.

Can another county take Limerick down? It’s hard to see right now.

In coaching, you’re only as good as the tools at your disposal. Limerick’s panel of 20-odd players is the best in the country, without a doubt.

I was blown away by their skill levels on Sunday — striking, catching, first touch, creating space, hooking, every player was comfortable with every skill required of a player at that level. Allied to that they look like players who, if situation A happens, they’ll deal with it, and the same for situations B, C, and D.

Cork tried to crowd that zone between the half-forward lines to unsettle Limerick, for instance, but how much ball did Kyle Hayes hit uncontested in the first half?

Robbie O’Flynn, his marker, was probably instructed to come outfield to create some mayhem there, and rightly so. A lot of half-backs would have followed him out and left space, but Limerick are so well disciplined that that didn’t happen.

That discipline needs everyone to buy into the plan, and looking at the game live, they were able to adjust that plan when needed. Under pressure at right-half-back? Just move the ball across to Kyle Hayes and attack from there.

They’re physical, they have incredible hurling ability — but everyone buys into what’s required, and that’s a key part of it. I doubt any team could have matched their game plan last weekend.