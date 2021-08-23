Cork couldn’t conjure vital goal opportunities on miserable All-Ireland outing

Chief among Cork’s final failings — and there were a few, says you — was not so much the lack of green flags mined in the face of Limerick’s constant foraging for and finding of goals, more their inability to even create goal-scoring chances.

This failure was despite Cork having a fourth-minute template to work off after Shane Kingston posted the necessary response to Gearoid Hegarty’s goal strike two minutes earlier.

Kingston’s major began with a series of short passes in and around Cork’s own 45-metre line before possession was worked out to the Hogan Stand sideline where Mark Coleman played a looping pass 20 metres or so down the line to the unmarked Darragh Fitzgibbon. Possession was snappily transferred on to Kingston who refused to take the handy point Cork had been ignoring all summer.

With his man just about held off, Kingston blasted to the roof of the net for his fourth goal of the summer.

It was to prove, however, both a false dawn and isolated raid, Cork not again troubling Nickie Quaid or the net behind him until Patrick Horgan’s low shot from outside the D on 62 minutes that the Treaty ‘keeper was equal to.

To go 58 minutes without creating a meaningful goal opening was oh so telling from a Cork perspective and went a long way in summing up this most miserable of All-Ireland final outings.

There were half chances following Kingston’s effort, no question about that, first-half plays that went deep enough into Limerick territory for there to be a sniff of goal in the air, but on the very, very few occasions this was the case, Cork flashed over for white rather than hold possession and gamble for green.

Arguably their sole other outstanding chance after the fourth-minute rasper, well certainly while the outcome was still up for debate, also arrived early doors in the 12th minute.

The build-up was similar in the string of passes put together by Darragh Fitzgibbon and Tim O’Mahony to set up Seamus Harnedy, but unlike Kingston, Harnedy wasn’t allowed through.

Limerick were more than content to concede the free inside the D and such was the nature of the foul that there was no risk of Fergal Horgan awarding a penalty or sending the offending Limerick defender to the bin.

Hereafter, we are into scraps territory where Cork’s goal hunt is concerned.

There was a Robbie O’Flynn fumbling of possession near the end of the first quarter, a Seamus Harnedy point directly after the first water break that might have materialised into a more valuable score had the unmarked St Ita’s clubman carried possession further.

Patrick Horgan, too, might have magiced a green flag on 32 minutes had his first touch been better from an O’Flynn pass.

“We responded well [to Limerick’s goal] and got the goal, maybe could have had another couple,” said Kingston.

“We had chances but we didn’t make the right decisions and they started picking us off, picking off puckouts whether we went long or short, and we got turned over in the tackle an awful lot.”

Cork’s forward set-up from the off had been a two-man inside line of the aforementioned Horgan and Jack O’Connor, with O’Flynn, Harnedy, Kingston, and Fitzgibbon rotating across the half-forward line.

Quality possession being fed into the inside pair and to a lesser extent the quartet outside of them was of a scarce variety, the pressure being put on Cork’s short-passing game further back the field significantly impacting the nature of the supply line filtering upfield.

The middle third, too, was Limerick-owned land, further hampering Cork’s ability to get any semblance of a running game going from the Limerick 65 or 45 in.

Mention here of Limerick’s defending, Sean Finn, Dan Morrissey, and Byrnes among those in green to deliver sizable rearguard efforts.

The greatest contrast in the creation and execution of goal chances materialised on 35 minutes. Patrick Horgan, from out near the Hogan Stand sideline, played a high, speculative pass in the direction of Jack O’Connor close to the 20-metre line in front of Nickie Quaid’s goal, but the problem was that the Cork player was outnumbered and sandwiched by Kyle Hayes and Declan Hannon who easily snuffed out the danger, moved the ball down the field, the play ending in a Gearoid Hegarty goal to move Limerick 12 clear approaching the break.

Therein lay the difference — one of many, of course.

Cork’s second-half search for goals was as frustrating as it was fruitless.

How many times did Cork get close to the 20-metre line only for possession to be dropped or lack sufficient purchase to reach its intended target, not to mind players losing their footing at the crucial moment.

Luke Meade’s reaction spoke of disgust after his handpass failed to reach Seamus Harnedy shortly before the second water break and at a time when Cork had bodies on the overlap.

A nadir was reached on 70 minutes, an encouraging Cork attack unravelling as a poor Alan Cadogan pass saw Declan Dalton kick the sliotar out over the Hogan Stand sideline.

The heavy sighs of the Cork supporters who hadn’t yet made for the exits captured perfectly the collective exasperation both inside and outside the white lines.