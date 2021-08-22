'Selfless and honest' - John Kiely tribute to captain as emotional Hannon joins Christy Ring in the pantheon

Declan Hannon now rubs shoulders with Christy Ring, Mikey Maher and ‘Droog’ Walsh in the pantheon, as a three-time All-Ireland winning captain. But that's not the reason he was more emotional than usual following Limerick's third success in four years.

“Having the supporters back makes a massive difference to us and it was probably the most emotional I was after a game in a long time," Hannon said, speaking on The Sunday Game.

"It was brilliant, I’m just delighted for the whole group, the effort they all put in."

In other years, 40,000 supporters at Croke Park would strike a muted party, but everyone's senses have been heightened by 18 months of abnormality.

Hannon added: "It felt like a full house, to be honest. The noise was amazing. We really missed it last year. All our families and partners in the background sacrifice a lot. To have them there and for them to be able to roar and smile with us, was really really nice.

"Walking around at the end I saw a lot of my buddies from Adare I grew up with. We missed them last year. I hope they enjoy the evening as safely as they can."

Of his place alongside legendary captains past, Hannon said: "Someone said it to me during the week, I didn't know. I suppose we don't read into history too much. It's a lovely accolade but none of us would be here without all the guys in the dressing room."

Usually keen to emphasise the collective, Limerick manager John Kiely made an exception to acclaim his on-field lieutenant:

"Declan is a very good example of what our team is about. Hardworking, selfless and very honest in his endeavours on the pitch and off the pitch.

"He doesn't see the captaincy as something that he has, he sees it as something he represents the group by. And we’re very fortunate to have had him as captain for the last number of years.

"I think his example is something that’s really valued within in the group and something that the others mirror in their performances and behaviour as a result of the example Declan gives. He’s a top-class captain."