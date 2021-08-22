'Selfless and honest' - John Kiely tribute to captain as emotional Hannon joins Christy Ring in the pantheon

The Limerick captain was more emotional than usual after Sunday's final win
'Selfless and honest' - John Kiely tribute to captain as emotional Hannon joins Christy Ring in the pantheon

Declan Hannon of Limerick celebrates after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Limerick in Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sun, 22 Aug, 2021 - 22:39
Larry Ryan

Declan Hannon now rubs shoulders with Christy Ring, Mikey Maher and ‘Droog’ Walsh in the pantheon, as a three-time All-Ireland winning captain. But that's not the reason he was more emotional than usual following Limerick's third success in four years.

“Having the supporters back makes a massive difference to us and it was probably the most emotional I was after a game in a long time," Hannon said, speaking on The Sunday Game.

"It was brilliant, I’m just delighted for the whole group, the effort they all put in."

In other years, 40,000 supporters at Croke Park would strike a muted party, but everyone's senses have been heightened by 18 months of abnormality.

Hannon added: "It felt like a full house, to be honest. The noise was amazing. We really missed it last year. All our families and partners in the background sacrifice a lot. To have them there and for them to be able to roar and smile with us, was really really nice.

"Walking around at the end I saw a lot of my buddies from Adare I grew up with. We missed them last year. I hope they enjoy the evening as safely as they can."

Of his place alongside legendary captains past, Hannon said: "Someone said it to me during the week, I didn't know. I suppose we don't read into history too much. It's a lovely accolade but none of us would be here without all the guys in the dressing room."

Usually keen to emphasise the collective, Limerick manager John Kiely made an exception to acclaim his on-field lieutenant: 

"Declan is a very good example of what our team is about. Hardworking, selfless and very honest in his endeavours on the pitch and off the pitch.

"He doesn't see the captaincy as something that he has, he sees it as something he represents the group by. And we’re very fortunate to have had him as captain for the last number of years. 

"I think his example is something that’s really valued within in the group and something that the others mirror in their performances and behaviour as a result of the example Declan gives. He’s a top-class captain."

More in this section

Cian Lynch celebrates with the Liam MacCarthy cup 21/8/2021 Cian Lynch's masterpiece: Cork unable to cast a spell on Limerick's Harry Potter
Cork v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Talking points: Cork's defence remains well shy of All-Ireland winning level
John Kiely with Kieran Kingston 22/8/2021 Kieran Kingston: 'It was like trying to stop the tide with a bucket'
#hurling#limerick gaa
John Kiely replaces Gearoid Hegarty 22/8/2021

John Kiely wants Limerick to get even better: 'We just got to keep pushing the boundaries'

READ NOW

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast



August 21

Russell Rovers
v
Castlemartyr

LIHC final

Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm

watch Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices