Cork given an education in All-Ireland final realities by masterful Limerick

You can supply your own superlatives, but in reality it’s a pretty sparse field when it comes to comparisons.

Were Limerick better than Kilkenny in the 2008 All-Ireland final? The fact that there’s even a debate tells you something.

The fact that the debate is about how good Limerick were rather than the competitiveness of yesterday’s game tells you something else.

It’s one of the lazier sins of the sportswriting racket to say a match didn’t survive as a contest past a certain point, but there’s no gainsaying the hard facts of yesterday’s game: at half-time Cork were 13 points behind and playing for pride from then on.

Despite heady talk of a Rebel treble ahead of time Cork supporters knew in their heart of hearts they needed a good start, but Limerick showed one of the basic traits of of a champion very early on — the pathological reluctance to give a sucker an even break, or even an early break.

Limerick commanded the game from the moment Gearóid Hegarty struck their second-minute goal, and everything rolled from that. We presumed that the second half of the Munster final was the high water mark of this Limerick side’s performances, one we’d recall when assigning their place in the pantheon.

It turns out that that wasn’t even their best half of the summer.

Their display in the opening 35 minutes plus in Croke Park was beyond imposing. Ten of their players scored in contributing to a half-time tally of 3-18, the kind of score any manager would be happy with at the conclusion of business, never mind halfway through. It gave them a 13-point lead at the break.

The performance was rooted in Limerick’s acknowledged style - absorbing the opposition’s attacks, then transferring possession calmly through the lines.

The winners rarely made the wrong choice when transferring that possession: their three first-half goals were the right option each time, while at the back they learned from Shane Kingston’s third-minute goal and closed up the shop early.

An illustration? In the dying minutes of the half Patrick Horgan tried to pick out Kingston with an ambitious pass which Kyle Hayes arrested. Within a couple of heartbeats Hegarty had billowed the Cork net for his second goal of the game.

Cian Lynch was involved with that one, as he was in so many Limerick scores yesterday. His fingerprints were on on so much that it’s easy to forget how his development is emblematic of Limerick’s as a whole.

When the Patrickswell man broke onto the senior team as a youngster he seemed destined for a career as a trickster on the wing, a magician running the risk of life on the fringes of events.

Instead Lynch became a powerful athlete suited to a central position, and yesterday was his apotheosis. The Limerick man created so much trouble for Cork that Mark Coleman, himself a creative spark for his own side, had to focus on trying to stem the green tide personified by Lynch.

A similar sequence of events - Limerick defusing a fizzing charge at one end and returning the ball with interest for a scorer at the other - was repeated time and again, with Cork having no response. The men in red were reliant on Limerick coughing up the ball through rare errors rather than winning possession themselves.

Afterwards, Cork manager Kieran Kingston summed up with reference to Limerick’s ability to strip their opponents of possession: “We responded well (to Limerick’s early goal) and got the goal.

“Maybe we could have had another couple - we had chances and maybe didn’t make the right decisions, but then they started picking off our puckouts, long and short, turned over in the tackle a lot.

“We were turned over a huge amount of times, taking the ball into the tackle. They’re a huge team physically and they tackle well, they use the ball well.”

For Cork, their young side was given an education in the realities of All-Ireland final day by the masters of the occasion.

The underage successes of the last week fed into the belief that Cork could overturn the odds on the biggest Sunday in the year, but the cold light of day couldn’t have been much colder anywhere else than it was yesterday in Croke Park.

Cork will hope their resurgence at senior level has been deferred and not derailed but the realities of life the day of the big show were a bracing introduction to what’s demanded of All-Ireland senior champions.

The day belongs to Limerick, however. The winning margin of 16 points and breaking the 40-point total only tell part of the story. In the green and white corner, Cian Lynch articulated the rest of it: “It goes back to growing up in Limerick, aspiring to represent your club and your county,” he told RTÉ.

“We go on about our family and friends at home but when we go out on to the field or to training this is our family.

“Especially the last 18 months, we have each other and at the end of the day that is all we have. We walk between the white lines, fight for each other and die for each other. For these supporters that is what it is about.

“Going back to the word team, every man is on the next man’s shoulders and driving them on, pushing the next man beside them — keep enjoying your hurling or your sport because life is short and this is what it’s about.”

If not for a controversial call on a 65 a couple of years ago, Limerick might have collected their fourth All-Ireland in a row yesterday, and the achievement wouldn’t have flattered them. Their combination of muscle, accuracy and calm has swatted away every opponent in their path with a kind of brawny Zen inevitability, and a ready-made rival side looks as far away as ever.

Cork arrived in Croke Park with a team designed to ask different questions of Limerick, but John Kiely’s team set the agenda.

“We came up against a team at another level to us today,” was Kieran Kingston’s description. To reheat a question from the days of Kilkenny’s pomp just a few short years ago, where are the team who can reach that level and meet them as equals?