Cian Lynch's masterpiece: Cork unable to cast a spell on Limerick's Harry Potter

Cian Lynch emerged into view at three minutes past three o’clock. He slipped the Hogan Stand tunnel at a trot when teammates ahead of him favoured a sprint, then hopped the sliotar three times on his hurl before striking it towards the Davin End.

It was the last time he would need two or more frames to do his job when just a snapshot would do. The rest of his afternoon was an exercise in thrift. And excellence. If touches could be measured like precious metals then Lynch was striking gold at a rate not seen since Frisco in ’49. As brushstrokes go, each one was worthy of the Sistine Chapel.

By half-time, this modern-day artist had been on the ball seven times, scored the opening point after just seven seconds, and played a leading role in setting up another 2-4. Add it all up and he wasn’t on the ball more than, what, 15 seconds in that period? It was ridiculous. Sublime. Frightening, if you were wearing red.

Add your own adjectives here.

When it was all done and Limerick had claimed a third All-Ireland senior title in just four years, the 25-year old had stitched his name into 2-11 of his team’s 3-32. Six of them were points he scored himself, five of them coming in the second half. All from play. Naming him man of the match was mere formality.

And yet.

It’s the nature of team sport that no player, no matter how talented, can direct or even act in every scene across 70 or more minutes. The chance to recite lines can come and go in a split second at this level and the Patrickswell man went through spells here where the camera focused elsewhere and the game played around and over him. That’s just how it is.

There was a period in the first half when Limerick blew the doors off a game that seemed to be shaping up as a classic, scoring 1-5 almost at their ease, and their talismanic centre-half forward with the flowing orange locks didn’t touch the ball. That’s the Rubik's Cube of questions Limerick ask of you.

Lynch is the county’s valedictorian but he is of a class that would be producing future captains of industry and political heavyweights were this academia. The pre-game focus on one man, and what Cork would do to stop him, was always too binary when Limerick possessed so many more A-graders.

Does any of that dilute Lynch’s contribution here? No, it just gives it context.

The chatter around his likely influence in the preceding days spoke of the awe in which he is held. Ken Hogan said that the question of who should shadow him was Cork’s biggest conundrum, Dónal Óg Cusack joked that picking him up would be like trying to mark Harry Potter, his uncle Ciaran Carey described him as hurling’s Messi.

Mark Coleman had been weighed down with the job of keeping tabs on Lynch when the sides met in Munster last month. Sean O’Donoghue was mentioned as a more suitable man-marker, though one who would have to move up a line if dragooned. Niall O’Leary had done a decent job on Tony Kelly when Clare were bate. So many questions, no easy answer.

And there was so much more than mere mechanics to all this.

Cork’s approach to the Cian Lynch question would be parsed for clues as to their mindset. Pay him special attention and it could be construed as undue deference and fret. Treat him as just another dangerman and it risked the wrath that might follow if the Patrickswell man had one of his days.

Damned if they did, destined for disappointment if they didn’t.

The scoreboard speaks coldly for the issues the entire Cork defence, and team, had on the day and they fell between stools when it came to Lynch. Coleman kept him company more than most without ever really stepping on his toes. Luke Meade and others spending time in his near orbit too. No-one laid a glove on him until it was far too late.

Lynch came off for treatment to a bloodied face early in the second half, Robert Downey managed to block one point attempt, and there was the scuffle with Tim O’Mahony that earned both men a yellow with a dozen minutes still to go and the engraver having already made his mark on the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Lynch’s second half didn’t match his first for economy of effort. There was a wide here and a spilled pass there but they were insignificant smudges on a canvas of rare beauty. Picking out the highlights would require a gallery of its own.

Twice he rose the sliotar by patting the grounded ball with his hurl with the nonchalance of a housewife swatting a fly on a windowsill. There was a handpass to Gearóid Hegarty for a goal as his body swirled 360 degrees. And there was a point scored when he had no more than a split second to take the pass and send it between the sticks.

Amid it all, there was an unceasing work rate that only compounded the sense of siege felt by the Cork backs. He contributed to turnovers, ran countless supporting lines that didn't produce possession, and took turns directing traffic like a cop on a street corner.

In Limerick’s panoply of stars, none burned brighter.