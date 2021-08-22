Kerry SHC: Cian Hussey stars as St Brendans join Lixnaw in semi-finals

Thanks the scoring exploits of their top gun Cian Hussey, St Brendan’s snatched victory by the bare minimum as they overcame Crotta O'Neill's 1-16 to 0-18 to reach the semi-finals of this year’s SHC.

Brendan’s made the brighter start and led 0-6 to 0-3 at the first water break thanks to five points from their Kerry forward Hussey (0-4 frees) and one from play from Fionan Mackessy. Crotta were sluggish early on but had Shane Nolan converting two frees and James Sheehan fired over another from play.

O’Neills got going in the second quarter and leveled the contest at 0-6 apiece thanks to three more points from Nolan but Hussey kept his side in front thanks to three more points. The outstanding wing-back Cillian Trant kept Crotta in touch as St Brendan’s led 0-10 to 0-8 at half time.

Two early points from Seamus O’Halloran and Hussey saw St Brendan’s move four clear but Crotta rallied and though another free, two Nolan frees saw the gap reduced to three. But St Brendan’s crucial score came in the 42nd minute when Cian Hussey drilled the ball low to the Crotta net and the gap was six.

But an inspirational Cillian Trant point saw Crotta O’Neills add two more points to trail by three at the water break 1-13 to 0-13 and the Kilflynn side appeared to have the momentum. Two Donal Hunt points along with two from Nolan had the sides level on 0-17 to 1-14 with Hussey replying for St Brendan’s.

Suddenly, it appeared Crotta O’Neills had come good in time when Shane Nolan fired over his 12th point to lead by one, but man of the match Hussey was having none of it, when he leveled from play in 61st minute and a minute later he converted a free that broke Crotta hearts. A personal tally of 1-13 ensured St Brendan’s join Kilmoyley and Causeway in the last four in two weeks time.

Elsewhere, Lixnaw complete the final quartet after an emphatic 12-point win, over Abbeydorney in Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening when they put Abbeydorney to the sword on a 2-18 to 1-9 scoreline. Second half goals by Jack Brosnan and Shane McElligott helped secure the victory.

Shane Conway had another great day at the office, scoring seven points, all coming from frees. Lixnaw goalkeeper Martin Stackpoole was outstanding, saving three goal chances including a penalty in the second half as a weakened Abbeydorney faded.