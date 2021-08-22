Kieran Kingston: 'It was like trying to stop the tide with a bucket'

Cork boss Kieran Kingston paid tribute to Limerick, saying trying to stop them was like “trying to stop the tide with a bucket”.

“My reaction is it’s all about Limerick, to be fair,” said Kingston. “There’s huge credit due to (them). I said at the press conference before the game that we were going up against a team, in my view, who were the best team I’ve seen since the great Kilkenny team.

“We know how good they are, they’re unlucky not to have four All-Irelands in a row, and we saw that today.

“Massive congratulations to Limerick. From our perspective it was like trying to stop the tide with a bucket. Not a lot we could do - go short, go long, they were just at another level to Cork today. We have got to be honest and say that.”

The Cork dressing-room was “disappointed, as you can imagine,” said the Tracton man.

“We had thirteen fellas in their first All-Ireland, we came up on the back of a lot of talk about Cork hurling - the minors won last night for the first time in twenty years, the U20s won the last two (All-Irelands) after a 22 year break, and the seniors getting to the final was another bit of momentum, unexpectedly.

“But until we start winning seniors . . . underage titles are great but when we win senior All-Irelands, then we can say Cork hurling is back.”

Cork enjoyed a good start, hitting back with a Shane Kingston goal after Gearoid Hegarty’s opening green flag for Limerick.

“We responded well and got the goal. Maybe we could have had another couple - we had chances and maybe didn’t make the right decisions, but then they started picking off our puck outs, long and short, turned over in the tackle a lot.

“We were turned over a huge amount of times, taking the ball into the tackle. They’re a huge team physically and they tackle well, they use the ball well. They’re (Cork) young, but young sides have won before in Croke Park.

“We came up with a belief - I believe in the group but today was a chastening experience for them, no doubt about that. We came up against a team at another level to us today - and they’ve been at another level to any other team this year, and over the last three or four years.

“We’ve seen that in games, we saw it in the Tipperary game, and we saw it today though the seventy minutes.”

Kingston didn’t feel Cork were under pressure with talk of a ‘rebel treble’ but acknowledged players weren’t used to senior finals.

“We didn’t really think about the All-Ireland final until after the semi-final, so there was only 13 days of a lead-in. I know there was a bit going on behind the scenes and lads haven’t been involved in an All-Ireland before, but I wouldn’t be using that as an excuse, certainly not.

“Any time you lose an All-Ireland, it’s massive disappointment. Everybody is gutted because a huge effort went into getting us here.

“I have to compliment and thank the players, since we got back together we’ve had a lot of changes in the panel, fellas didn’t meet each other until April and they’ve worked exceptionally hard trying to implement a new way of playing. And they’ve been fantastic.

“Today four months wasn’t as good as four years in terms of the way a team plays, we saw that, but these lads have a big future.

“They’re hungry, they want to play for Cork, to play for the jersey, but today we were just outgunned, out-everything.” Will it be an educational experience for the Cork players?

“It has to be. I believe this team can be successful and when they are it’s days like this will make them stronger.

“As they say, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and today will make them stronger. They certainly won’t come up under any illusions the next time they get here - though there’s no guarantees of getting to an All-Ireland final, it’s a long road any time - but it’ll make them resilient and teach them a lot in many ways.

“It’s only our second final in 16 years and only two of the players had been in one before, so of course they’re (finals) different. With a young group the narrative has to be ‘it’s another game’, though nobody tipped Cork and you can see why.”

Limerick’s ability to go to another level was key, he added: “We’ve seen that during the year, against Tipperary, they’re able to do that when the pressure is on, and they did it today for the seventy minutes.

“They’re an exceptional team - a team wouldn’t win what they have won in the last four or five years if they weren’t an exceptional team.” ends