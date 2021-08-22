Gearóid Hegarty: So satisfying to get best performance on the biggest day

"It’s brilliant when you train so hard, this is where you want to get your best performance out"
Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty celebrates at the final whistle with teammates

Sun, 22 Aug, 2021 - 18:02
Larry Ryan

Gearóid Hegarty didn't even know the score at half-time in Limerick's All-Ireland final masterclass, last season's hurler of the year admitted.

The champions hit a staggering 3-18 in that first period, beating their final tally in their 2018 title win, as Hegarty noted.

"I didn’t even know the half-time score," he told RTÉ, "I’d didn’t even know what we got. 3-18! I think we got 3-16 here in the 2018 All-Ireland final, that puts a bit of perspective on that."

The key ingredient in another masterclass remains the same as always, Hegarty insisted - hard work.

"We just love working hard, we love working hard in training and we love putting it onto the field and see where it gets us.

"We’re absolute blessed with the management team John (Kiely) has put together. Paul's (Kinnerk)  trainings are absolutely unbelievable. Nobody sees them and that’s the way they want it.

"It’s brilliant when you train so hard, this is where you want to get your best performance out, it’s such a satisfying feeling to get that performance out today."

After three title wins in four years, the bond between the Limerick players is tighter than ever, Hegarty added.

"All the battles we’ve been in over the last number of years, of course it's going to bring you closer together. We’ve so many reference points over the last few years, where we’ve been down in games, leading in games, leading from the front, coming back and winning in the last few minutes.

"It’s just human nature to get closer and long may it last."

