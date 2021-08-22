Player ratings: 13 different scorers for Limerick in stunning All-Ireland final display

Paul Keane rates how Limerick's players performed in their 3-22 to 1-22 All-Ireland final victory over Cork
Limerick's Cian Lynch celebrates after scoring a point against Cork at Croke Park. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sun, 22 Aug, 2021 - 18:03
Paul Keane

LIMERICK 

1. Nickie Quaid 

Not much he could do about Shane Kingston's early bullet that flew past him to the net. Kept a clean sheet thereafter and mixed up his puck-outs well, going short when the opportunities were there. 8 

2. Sean Finn 

Beaten by Shane Kingston for the Cork goal. Started on Jack O'Connor though switched over to Patrick Horgan for a period. Horgan took him for two points from play but both were serious efforts from the Cork captain. 8 

3. Dan Morrissey 

Expected to pick up Patrick Horgan and did so for the most part, holding the prolific forward scoreless from play in that time. Locked down a mean defence that had to deal with an early Cork whirlwind. 8 

4. Barry Nash 

Punched the air in delight after closing out the first-half scoring with a long-range point. Still there at the death, attempting to tag on one last score for the Shannonsiders. 8 

5. Diarmaid Byrnes 

At his very best again. It was Byrnes' precise pass that created Aaron Gillane's goal and he split the posts for a trademark long-range point approaching half-time. Denied Seamus Harnedy a goal with a 64th-minute block. 8 

6. Declan Hannon 

Another textbook display at the centre of the Limerick defence. Used all his leadership to nail the quarterback role. Helped get Limerick going with an early point from distance and finished with 0-2. Hobbled off to a huge ovation late on. 8 

7. Kyle Hayes 

None of the drama of the Munster final when he scored the goal of the season but still worked tirelessly, winning frees and shooting for points long after the result was beyond doubt. 7 

8. William O'Donoghue 

A big part of why Limerick got on top in the middle third. Emptied his tank and strung together the play intelligently. 7 

9. Darragh O'Donovan 

On point and crisp at midfield, delivering accurate passes throughout and thundering through the exchanges. One of 13 different Limerick players to get on the scoresheet on the day. 8 

10. Gearóid Hegarty 

A huge performance from the reigning Hurler of the Year. Clipped 2-2 and struck two wides in the first half alone as he opened up with some spectacular hurling. Eventually replaced to huge cheers. 8 

11. Cian Lynch 

Pointed after 11 seconds and never let up, setting up both of Gearóid Hegarty's goals. Toyed with the Cork defence at times, finishing with six points from play. His interception and flick up for Tom Morrissey's 18th-minute point was outrageous. 9 

12. Tom Morrissey 

Mixed silk with steel, showing an awesome work rate but also an ability to pick off a series of deft passes that led to important scores. Weighed in with three points from play himself on another landmark day. 8 

13. Aaron Gillane 

Hard to believe now he didn't start the Munster final. Looked like a player keen to prove a point and was on fire throughout, finishing with the first-half with 1-3 and adding another three points for a 1-6 haul. 8 

14. Seamus Flanagan 

Helped put the game beyond Cork during Limerick's early blitzkrieg, pointing sumptuously in the eighth minute and passing to Aaron Gillane for the second goal. Scored just a point but set up so much more. 8 

15. Peter Casey 

A bittersweet afternoon for the Na Piarsaigh man. Clear to play after his red card in the semi-final and on fire for 30 minutes, shooting 0-5 from play. Then crumpled with a left knee injury and had to come off. 8 

Subs 

Graeme Mulcahy for Casey (35+1) 

Came on for the injured Casey. Took his opportunity and hit the first point of the second half. Taken off late on. 7 

David Reidy for Lynch (42-44, blood), Reidy for Hegarty (62) 

Nicked a point late on. 7 

Colin Coughlan for Hannon (65) 

A young player with a huge future. Only had a brief cameo but involved in a couple of plays. 6 

Barry Murphy for Mulcahy (68) 

Played out the final few minutes of Limerick's greatest All-Ireland win. 6 

Pat Ryan for Tom Morrissey (69) 

On for just minutes but darted into space for a handy point. 7

