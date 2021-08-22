Limerick Messi Cian Lynch named final man of the match 

Limerick maestro Cian Lynch was named RTÉ man of the match for the All-Ireland hurling final, with Anthony Daly suggesting there were "eight or nine" players from the back to back champions in contention.
"We narrowed it down to four — Sean Finn, what a performance again, never put a foot wrong; Cian Lynch brilliant, Gearóid Hegarty brilliant, and we have to mention Peter Casey, who had to go off before the break. Five scored, would surely have been in line for it."
But it was the Patrickswell man, nephew of Limerick legend Ciarán Carey, who was the game's outstanding influence throughout.
Henry Shefflin added: "His uncle was on the radio yesterday and said he was the Messi of hurling. Oh my God, I said, it that a bit of pressure on this young man’s shoulders, But he showed it today. The balance, the poise, the creativity, six points from play. Cian Lynch is deserved man of the match."
Accepting the award, Lynch said: "When we step inside the field this is our family. Over the last 18 months we’ve had each other. When we walk inside the white lines, we fight for each other, we’ll die for each other. For these supporters, that’s what it’s about.
"For any young boy or girl aspiring to play for your county in any sport, be a team player, keep driving on and keep enjoying your hurling or your sport. At the end of the day, life is short and this is what it’s all about.
"I try and get up in the morning, get up out of bed and be grateful I can attack the day."