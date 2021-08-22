Limerick Messi Cian Lynch named final man of the match 

Limerick maestro Cian Lynch was named RTÉ man of the match for the All-Ireland hurling final, with Anthony Daly suggesting there were "eight or nine" players from the back to back champions in contention.

"We narrowed it down to four — Sean Finn, what a performance again, never put a foot wrong; Cian Lynch brilliant, Gearóid Hegarty brilliant, and we have to mention Peter Casey, who had to go off before the break. Five scored, would surely have been in line for it."