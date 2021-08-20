Cork GAA in line for €200k Sports Direct bonus with All-Ireland win

First-year sponsor Sports Direct has said it is “not in a position” to confirm the bonus payment it will make to Cork GAA if the hurlers secure All-Ireland victory on Sunday.

However, it is likely to be around €200,000 on top of the reputed €400,000 it is paying Cork for the partnership per annum.

The firm was expected, say sources, to pay out €200,000 for each All-Ireland senior title won by the county as per the terms of its sponsorship, but it is unlikely there will be an additional payout for the under age success at U20 or if the minors win the All-Ireland decider in Thurles today.

For cash-strapped Cork GAA, a €600,00 dividend from the first year of the partnership would be a godsend.

Victory for Cork senior hurlers will represent one of the firm’s biggest successes from a commercial partner, on the field of play — it is also a headline partner to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Details of commercial contracts in sport are rarely made public, and it’s not any surprise Sports Direct is not willing to divulge the size or scale of additional payments, particularly given the media-shy nature of its owner Mike Ashley.

Sports Direct has every reason to be cautious about revealing commercial agreements with Irish sports rights holders after one of the most controversial deals in the sporting sector with the FAI.

The company is reputedly in receipt of €100,000 per month in repayments from the FAI until October 2025, after Sports Direct terminated a sponsorship deal when then CEO John Delaney left the FAI in 2018.

Speaking at the launch of the partnership with Cork GAA last February 4, Sports Directs’s Irish managing director Leonard Brassel declared: “We are incredibly proud to begin this journey with Cork GAA”.

With the U20s epic win on Wednesday night, against Galway, a three card trick of minor, U20, and senior wins would, in the words of someone who has dealt with Sports Direct commercially in the past, be “the stuff of dreams”.

“You have to remember, Sports Direct are not used to achieving great success on the field of play,” said the source. “Sunday marks an extraordinary ‘Year 1’ for the company, even without success against Limerick. To win an All-Ireland will be stuff of dreams.”