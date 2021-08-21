Mutual benefits: How UCC and Cork hurling work in tandem

A flick through the match programmes for the All-Ireland semi-finals showed team sheets with a strong red and black tinge.

UCC’s strength in the Fitzgibbon Cup was endorsed by the presence of so many current and former players in the respective line-ups.

GAA officer John Grainger identified three Limerick players - and two panellists - who wore a UCC jersey, not to mention their manager, while Waterford had six UCC players in their match-day 26, not counting the absent Tadhg de Búrca and Iarlaith Daly.

However, Cork had 17 UCC players out of the 26 togged out, not to mention stats men, analysts and medics.

Little wonder the college is viewed as one of the key drivers in Cork’s hurling renaissance.

“It’s attractive for kids to play with UCC,” says Grainger.

“We don’t go out and hunt people to come to UCC - if they want to play they’ll come and play. We’ve had good hurlers here who didn’t want to play, and we respected that.

“It’s been very rare that anyone has said to me they didn’t enjoy the GAA experience in UCC - across all the teams.

“Going back to the 2013 All-Ireland final, there were 18 Cork panellists from UCC Fitzgibbon Cup teams. Next Sunday there are 21 Cork panellists - team, subs, extended panel - from UCC Fitzgibbon Cup teams.”

Part of that enjoyment stems from the tradition of success. Dr Paddy Crowley has seen decades of hurlers and footballers come through the gates of UCC and lays out the ethos.

“The standards have always been maintained at a high standard. That’s why we’ve won more than 40 Fitzgibbons.

“We compete in the Cork county championship honestly and well, but we’ve also run challenge games all summer for lads who aren’t going to make the Fitzgibbon squad. They’re as important to us as the Fitzgibbon players.

“They come back to support us in time, after they graduate and go into the world of employment. In fact, we often get calls from employers about players who’ve applied for jobs, asking what they’re like - involvement in the GAA club is a big plus for employers because it shows people skills.

“In fairness, I don’t think an employer has ever gotten back to us saying someone we recommended for a position left them down.

“That’s a big part of it. We invariably tell them as freshers, ‘you’re here to hurl with us, but your first responsibility to yourselves and your families is to graduate’. We try to help and advise them in that regard, because that’s something we never lose sight of.”

The man charged with winning Fitzgibbon Cups has other considerations as well. Manager Tom Kingston has to balance the requirements of inter-county managers looking to test youngsters in league games with his own mission statement.

“It can be difficult at times because the National League can coincide with the Fitzgibbon, or the Munster League, and intercounty managers want to try fellas out and see how they’re developing.

“It’s quite good the last few years. We had a lot of Cork players a few years ago and I sat down with Ger (Cunningham) and Kieran (Kingston) to work out a plan from October to January - when players were with the college, when they were with Cork - so when the Fitzgibbon came up we had access to them.

John Kiely is a gentleman to deal with in that regard, with the Limerick lads we have. Derek McGrath was very good with Waterford in his time, Brian Cody is excellent - they all have their own pressures, but once you sit down with them and work out a plan it’s fine.”

The surnames are a giveaway. It’s surely helpful when your brother is the Cork senior manager?

“It’s a huge benefit, because he understands what we're trying to do and obviously I can pick up the phone to him any time to arrange things.”

As stated, however, the stated aim is to win trophies for UCC.

“Absolutely,” says Kingston.

“I’m here to manage the Fitzgibbon team and to win it. That’s the number one here.

“In terms of development now, with U21 gone back to U20, a kid leaving school at 18 - or 19 - and coming to college hasn’t much of a gap to senior, so that’s where the Fitzgibbon is crucial to the player with aspirations to playing senior inter-county.

“That period between 18 and 22, roughly, is so significant - and that’s why the Fitzgibbon Cup is so important to those players’ development.

“Everyone picks Seamus Harnedy as the example of a guy who didn’t play intercounty minor but came to UCC, won Fitzgibbons, and then kicked on.

“Intercounty managers are looking for someone who can come into a dressing-room and contribute - someone who’s been in a dressing-room with Mark Coleman or Mark Kehoe or whoever.”

(“The classic example in football is Paudie Clifford,” chips in Dr Paddy Crowley. “Didn’t play underage for Kerry but improved and improved through the Sigerson and is now the go-to man for Kerry.”)

“In my time playing, Ollie Kearney came to us from Lismire,” says Grainger. “In my book, he was one of the greatest Fitzgibbon Cup players. Killian Murphy, Darren McCarthy, Killian O’Dwyer in Tipperary is another good example. A lot of good club players go back to their clubs even better for playing Fitzgibbon.”

L to R: Dr Paddy Crowley, Alan Cadogan, Tom Kingston, John O'Sullivan, David Griffin, Shane Kingston, Br Sylvester, and John Grainger at the grave of Rev Fr Edwin Fitzgibbon in St Francis College, Rochestown

What some observers have failed to pick up on, says Grainger, is UCC’s influence on coaching in Cork - and beyond: “Ger Cunningham is coaching the seniors with Cork but he coached our fresher team for years. Noel Furlong and Niall McCarthy are with the Cork minors, Seán Óg Ó hAilpín and Tom Kenny were with last year’s minors - they were involved with us recently enough, and Tom still is.

“And John Kiely, of course, played for us.

“One thing, though - coaches who come here understand we do it the way we want to do it. We rely on video analysis and data, just like everybody else, but we’re not into running up hills at 6am - everything is field-based.”

The competitiveness is driven from within, adds Crowley.

“Over the years we wouldn’t be going out to source stars to come here. The CAO points are the basis for everything.

“The one thing is that the players who come to UCC, even if they aren’t that interested initially, once they get involved they seem to love it. They learn from each other.

The Cork guys are looking at the Kilkenny guys, the Tipp guys are looking at the Waterford guys - even as freshers.

“The level of competition is very high. When I was more involved back in the nineties I recall getting phone calls from distraught parents because Johnny or Billy was cut from the panel, which became a big event at home.

“So it’s competitive - but it’s also very equal. We don’t care where you’re from, whether it’s a traditional hurling area or not. If you can hurl, you’ll play. It’s ecumenical that way, because the interest is in making better players out of them.

“Shane Conway is an obvious example. We had a number of players from north Kerry - John O’Grady, Christy Walsh - before Shane, but he came in as a standout player and was the first Kerryman to captain the Fresher team, which we felt was brilliant.”

That’s the point about tradition. It can always change for the better.