WATCH: Russell Rovers take on Castlemartyr in Cork LIHC final

The 2020 Cork county finals continue on Saturday and thecameras are in Pairc Ui Rinn for the Russell Rovers vs Castlemartyr LIHC final.
The East Cork derby has been a long time coming after both teams emerged from their groups unbeaten last year with Castlemartyr showing the slightly better form though Russell Rovers emerged from a tougher group.
Castlemartyr eventually saw off the challenge of Kilbrittain in their semi-final while Russell Rovers garnered great belief from defeating their old nemesis, St Catherine’s to set up this decider.
Patrick Mulcahy is joined by 1999 All-Ireland winning captain Mark Landers in the commentary box. Join them for the big-match build up from 1.35 ahead of the 2pm throw-in.