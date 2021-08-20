Cork GAA club final previews: Castlemartyr have just enough to step up a grade

2020 Co-op Superstores Cork Lower IHC final: Castlemartyr v Russell Rovers, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm (Irish Examiner livestream).

This East Cork derby has been a long time coming. Both teams emerged from their groups unbeaten last year with Castlemartyr showing the slightly better form though Russell Rovers emerged from a tougher group.

Castlemartyr eventually saw off the challenge of Kilbrittain in their semi-final while Russell Rovers garnered great belief from defeating their old nemesis, St Catherine’s. But it will be tough for the 2019 Junior A champions to bring that momentum into Saturday.

In Josh Beausang and Brian Hartnett, Rovers possess two match-winners, John Paul Ivers anchors their defence well while Pierce Cummins is one of their up-and-coming stars.

Their neighbours and 2014 junior champions, however, seem to have a bit more balance to them. Ciarán Joyce has been making quite a name for himself in winning back-to-back All-Ireland U20 titles with Cork at centre-back and he is ably assisted by Barra Ó Tuama at the back. Up front, the Lawton brothers Brian and Barry will lead their attack and they should have just about enough to step up a grade.

Verdict: Castlemartyr.

2020 Bons Secours IAFC final: Mitchelstown v Rockchapel, Mallow, 8pm.

The news from down under that Mitchelstown’s Mark Keane has been granted permission to return home from his Collingwood has added an extra dimension to this intriguing encounter.

Last summer Mitchelstown excelled without him as nobody got within eight points of them on their journey to the final. Shane Beston, Seán O’Sullivan and Cork starlet, Cathail O’Mahony were their main men on that journey. However, doubts still hang over O’Mahony’s ability to play after he tore his hamstring in Cork’s last league game against Westmeath.

Rockchapel steadily improved during their campaign, doing enough to win their group before registering excellent wins against Ballinora and Glanworth in the knockout stages. Key to their success has been their redeployment of their talisman, Séamus Hickey, to midfield while in Jack Curtin they possess the championship’s top scorer.

He will need to add further to his haul of 4-21 if the Duhallow men are to emerge victorious while Moss O’Keeffe and his fellow defenders will need to curb Mitchelstown’s running game.

Verdict: Mitchelstown.