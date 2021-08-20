Minor manager Noel Furlong: ‘Everyone wants to be part of Cork at the moment’

A frightening prospect for Galway is the assertion of Cork minor hurling manager Noel Furlong that there is “plenty more” to come from a side that swept all before them in reaching Saturday’s All-Ireland final.

Furlong’s young charges ran up a head-turning 8-78 across three Munster MHC games, scoring 40, 10, and 11-point wins in the process.

Neither Clare, Limerick, nor Munster final opponents Waterford were able to lay a glove on this utterly dominant Cork side, with Furlong confident his charges “can improve even further” as they seek to bridge a 20-year gap to the county’s last All-Ireland MHC title.

“It was great to come out of Munster and the performances were obviously quite good, but all along for us, it’s just been about maximising our potential and we still believe we have plenty more in us and can improve even further. We are hoping to save our best performance for Saturday,” said Furlong.

With tallies of 6-28, 1-24, and 1-26 posted and no team managing to be within single-digit territory of them, you’d wonder where the room for improvement exists but Furlong is very definite in where he believes Cork can push on.

“From a concession point of view, we wouldn’t have been happy with the frees we have given away, and certainly Galway have a razor-sharp freetaker. We’d certainly be looking to limit the frees we are conceding. On the other side, we have had a couple of goal opportunities we’d like to have finished. We’d like to finish them on Saturday and be a bit more clinical.”

The manager was equally forthright when it came to the issue of possible complacency within the group, given their winning margins and the plaudits and praise which has followed.

“Luckily, that hasn’t been an issue. All of the players know that we have an extremely strong squad. Players also know that if they take their eye off the ball, that somebody else is going to come in and take their place.

“It is a very level-headed group, there are a lot of leaders within the group, and certainly if there was anyone getting carried away or complacent, the players would deal with it themselves before it even came to management’s attention.”

As well as attempting to end the county’s 20-year wait for All-Ireland minor glory, the Cork minor class of 2021 are seeking to complete part two of the Rebel treble. The Cork manager said his players have taken “massive inspiration” from the winning runs of the county’s U20 and senior sides and the buzz this has created across the county.

“When you are young — 15, 16, and 17 years of age — and you are looking up to the teams above you and you see them succeeding and doing well, it inspires you and gives you confidence. That is no different for our lads.

“Everyone at the moment is so proud to be wearing the Cork jersey and to be representing Cork. There is such a good vibe around the place and for our lads to be part of that, it is a great honour. All we are looking to do is our best and contribute in whatever way we can to the whole wave (of optimism) in the county.

“When you look at a county like Cork, with the numbers and proud tradition, Cork’s minor record the last 10 to 15 years is nowhere near where it should be. The players understand that. At the start of the year we said that this group was going to leave no stone unturned to make sure that we go out and represent Cork in the best possible way, and wherever that takes us, that takes us.

“It just so happens the three teams have done very well this year and you can see the goodwill out there. The Cork supporters are back in their droves, it is hugely positive, and great to be part of.

“Our lads are getting massive inspiration from that. It is great for them because it creates that intrinsic motivation for them to want to go and represent Cork at U20 and senior in years to come and what better way to do that than looking at the teams above you and them having success, as well.

“Everyone wants to be part of Cork at the moment.”

Preview: Galway face an onerous task in their drive for five

Despite having played only one Championship game en route to the decider, Galway hold a distinct advantage over Cork in that the young Tribe received a thorough 60-minute examination from Kilkenny last week, something which cannot be said of opponents who breezed through their Munster Championship campaign.

Cork’s average winning margin across their three Munster MHC games was a staggering 20 points and in almost each outing, the damage was done by half-time, Cork commanding interval leads of 10, six, and 11 points against Clare, Limerick, and Waterford respectively. Through no fault of their own, no difficult questions have been asked of Cork in the third or fourth quarter in any of their games on the road to the final. And given these players are only 15, 16, and 17 years of age, it remains to be seen how the Cork youngsters will react if, for the first time this summer, they are dragged into a battle on All-Ireland final day.

Of course, the challenge for Galway — who are to be commended for showing so well when coming in cold at the All-Ireland semi-final stage — is doing what no other team has done this season and that is to live with this Cork outfit in the opening exchanges.

Breaking down a defence led by the excellent Ben O’Connor, Kevin Lyons, and Darragh O’Sullivan will be a job in itself and then there is that hugely impressive Cork front eight that Galway must contend with.

Cork’s inside line has been particularly potent in recent weeks, with Eoin O’Leary, Jack Leahy, and the extremely skillful William Buckley routinely terrorising opposition full-back lines. These three hit 1-17 between them in the Munster final.

Can they be sufficiently held in Thurles to ensure a historic fifth successive All-Ireland minor title for Galway?

Verdict: Cork