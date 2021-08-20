Cork v Limerick player-by-player guide: How the teams match up for All-Ireland final

1 Patrick Collins v Nickie Quaid

Class: Quaid. The bane of Cork the last time the counties met in Croke Park, the Effin man is in his 12th season, Collins his first.

Form: Collins. A marginal call but since the loss to Limerick, the 24-year-old has performed superbly.

Verdict: Collins. Both are All-Star nominees right now and Quaid made two top saves last day out but the Ballinhassig man is in spectacular form.

2 Niall O’Leary v Sean Finn

Class: Finn. In the running for a fourth straight AllStar, he is the best corner-back in the country.

Form: Finn. A close one given O’Leary’s man-marking abilities and ability to get forward but Finn has been his usual cool, commanding self.

Verdict: Finn. The lion’s share of the present belongs to the Bruff defender; some of it and the future is O’Leary’s.

3 Robert Downey v Dan Morrissey

Class: Morrissey. Downey is going to be a Cork regular for a long time to come but Morrissey’s adaptability and security is second to few.

Form: Downey. Both men were on the bench at the outset of the summer although Downey has started more games.

Verdict: Morrissey. A tight call given the Ahane man has only started one game but he is more assured.

4 Seán O’Donoghue v Barry Nash

Class: O’Donoghue. Not to knock Nash’s versatility but this is a position the Inniscarra man was born to play.

Form: O’Donoghue. Again, Nash hasn’t done much wrong and is even more comfortable in the role but O’Donoghue has been shutting out inside forwards all summer.

Verdict: O’Donoghue. The leading candidate for an All-Star in the Cork defence.

5 Tim O’Mahony v Diarmaid Byrnes

Class: Byrnes. He might not be as explosive as his fellow wing-back Kyle Hayes but Byrnes’s totemic presence and sniper qualities are massive for Limerick.

Form: O’Mahony. Gossamer-thin difference between the two as Byrnes, a slight injury doubt, remains his composed self but the sparks provided by O’Mahony put him slightly ahead.

Verdict: Byrnes. Been there and done that. O’Mahony could light up the final but the man three years his senior gets the nod.

6 Mark Coleman v Declan Hannon

Class: Dead heat. Coleman is still adjusting to this role whereas Hannon has been No.6 since John Kiely took over the seniors.

Form: Coleman. But only on the basis of his last performance. Prior to that, he and Hannon were level pegging. Hannon admitted he didn’t hit the standards he wanted in 2020.

Verdict: Coleman. On the basis of his playmaking abilities.

7 Eoin Cadogan v Kyle Hayes

Class: Hayes. Cadogan’s longevity is remarkable and determination to stand up to Limerick the last day will be needed again but Hayes is the better hurler.

Form: Hayes. Those goals against Cork and Tipperary catapulted him into hurler of the year consideration and he remains there. Injury has upset Cadogan’s summer.

Verdict: Hayes. Close to the perfect complement of ability and agility

8 Darragh Fitzgibbon v William O’Donoghue

Class: Tie. Fitzgibbon is the silkier hurler and is also more a matchwinner but the consistency O’Donoghue offers cancels that out.

Form: So unfortunate to miss out on an All-Star last year, O’Donoghue has continued to be Mr Reliable in Limerick’s midfield.

Verdict: O’Donoghue. Fitzgibbon should bounce back from a disappointing show against Kilkenny but he will have to find a way around a giant in O’Donoghue.

9 Luke Meade v Darragh O’Donovan

Limerick's Darragh O'Donovan and William O'Donoghue chase Luke Meade of Cork during their Munster SHC semi-final last July. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Class: Honours even. Both trade on their work-rate and laying off hardwon possession.

Form: Meade has been Cork’s better midfielder in this Championship but none of his displays matched what O’Donovan did in Limerick’s semi-final win over Waterford.

Verdict: O’Donovan. A hesitant one and probably recency bias dictates this shout but we’ll stick with it.

10 Conor Cahalane v Gearóid Hegarty

Class: Hegarty. Cahalane has done well since coming in for Alan Cadogan in the Clare game but the 2020 hurler of the year’s body of work speaks for itself.

Form: Hegarty. Not a vintage summer for him yet he’s doing more than enough and slightly more than Cahalane.

Verdict: Hegarty. Targeted by Waterford, he revelled in the attention. Set to lock horns again with Eoin Cadogan.

11 Seamus Harnedy v Cian Lynch

Limerick's Cian Lynch looks on dejected as Seamus Harnedy of Cork celebrates scoring a point during their 2019 win. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Class: Lynch. For the best part of 10 years now, Harnedy has been the primary ball winner in the Cork attack but Lynch’s skills are just outrageous.

Form: Lynch. Next to Hayes and before Seamus Flanagan, Limerick’s best player this year. Harnedy stood out in the Clare and Dublin wins.

Verdict: Lynch. Stopping him will be more important to Cork than halting Harnedy will be to Limerick.

12 Robbie O’Flynn v Tom Morrissey

Limerick's Tom Morrissey closes down Robbie O'Flynn of Cork during their Munster SHC semi-final last July. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Class: Morrissey. His first All-Star last year could have also been marked with a hurler of the year gong.

Form: O’Flynn. Only just. A slow start but Morrissey has rediscovered his incredible knack of making himself available for the out ball to score yet were it not O’Flynn Cork simply wouldn’t be here.

Verdict: Morrissey. Doesn’t possess O’Flynn’s pace and doesn’t need to for what he offers to his team.

13 Shane Kingston v Aaron Gillane

Class: Gillane. He has found it tough going against Seán O’Donoghue but the range of his talents stretch far and wide.

Form: Kingston shades it on the basis that he has been more of a scoring threat from play - 3-9 so far.

Verdict: Kingston on a split decision. Both players were dropped this summer and their best games were in the semi-finals.

14 Patrick Horgan v Seamus Flanagan

Class: Horgan. He doesn’t want to be the Colin Montgomerie of hurling but Horgan is currently the best hurler yet to win an All-Ireland.

Form: Flanagan. He sure does enjoy facing Cork and he stepped up another level this year. Horgan shimmered against Kilkenny but Flanagan is in close to peak form.

Verdict: Horgan. A marginal call considering Flanagan is an All-Star based on his summer so far. But it’s Patrick Horgan.

15 Jack O’Connor v Peter Casey

Class: No major difference. Casey has two Celtic Crosses yet it should be the first final start for each man.

Form: Same as above. Both are playing some great hurling. Both were also sent off this summer.

Verdict:

O’Connor. Both would be in our All-Star team right now. Casey racks up the points, O’Connor threatens to burn almost every corner-back he comes up against.

Overall: Cork 6 Limerick 9.