Cork v Limerick player-by-player guide: How the teams match up for All-Ireland final

Quaid. The bane of Cork the last time the counties met in Croke Park, the Effin man is in his 12th season, Collins his first.
Collins. A marginal call but since the loss to Limerick, the 24-year-old has performed superbly.
Collins. Both are All-Star nominees right now and Quaid made two top saves last day out but the Ballinhassig man is in spectacular form.
Finn. In the running for a fourth straight AllStar, he is the best corner-back in the country.
Finn. A close one given O’Leary’s man-marking abilities and ability to get forward but Finn has been his usual cool, commanding self.
Finn. The lion’s share of the present belongs to the Bruff defender; some of it and the future is O’Leary’s.
Morrissey. Downey is going to be a Cork regular for a long time to come but Morrissey’s adaptability and security is second to few.
Downey. Both men were on the bench at the outset of the summer although Downey has started more games.
Morrissey. A tight call given the Ahane man has only started one game but he is more assured.
O’Donoghue. Not to knock Nash’s versatility but this is a position the Inniscarra man was born to play.
O’Donoghue. Again, Nash hasn’t done much wrong and is even more comfortable in the role but O’Donoghue has been shutting out inside forwards all summer.
O’Donoghue. The leading candidate for an All-Star in the Cork defence.
Byrnes. He might not be as explosive as his fellow wing-back Kyle Hayes but Byrnes’s totemic presence and sniper qualities are massive for Limerick.
O’Mahony. Gossamer-thin difference between the two as Byrnes, a slight injury doubt, remains his composed self but the sparks provided by O’Mahony put him slightly ahead.
Byrnes. Been there and done that. O’Mahony could light up the final but the man three years his senior gets the nod.
Dead heat. Coleman is still adjusting to this role whereas Hannon has been No.6 since John Kiely took over the seniors.
Coleman. But only on the basis of his last performance. Prior to that, he and Hannon were level pegging. Hannon admitted he didn’t hit the standards he wanted in 2020.
Coleman. On the basis of his playmaking abilities.
Hayes. Cadogan’s longevity is remarkable and determination to stand up to Limerick the last day will be needed again but Hayes is the better hurler.
Hayes. Those goals against Cork and Tipperary catapulted him into hurler of the year consideration and he remains there. Injury has upset Cadogan’s summer.
Hayes. Close to the perfect complement of ability and agility
Tie. Fitzgibbon is the silkier hurler and is also more a matchwinner but the consistency O’Donoghue offers cancels that out.
So unfortunate to miss out on an All-Star last year, O’Donoghue has continued to be Mr Reliable in Limerick’s midfield.
O’Donoghue. Fitzgibbon should bounce back from a disappointing show against Kilkenny but he will have to find a way around a giant in O’Donoghue.
Honours even. Both trade on their work-rate and laying off hardwon possession.
Meade has been Cork’s better midfielder in this Championship but none of his displays matched what O’Donovan did in Limerick’s semi-final win over Waterford.
O’Donovan. A hesitant one and probably recency bias dictates this shout but we’ll stick with it.
Hegarty. Cahalane has done well since coming in for Alan Cadogan in the Clare game but the 2020 hurler of the year’s body of work speaks for itself.
Hegarty. Not a vintage summer for him yet he’s doing more than enough and slightly more than Cahalane.
Hegarty. Targeted by Waterford, he revelled in the attention. Set to lock horns again with Eoin Cadogan.
Lynch. For the best part of 10 years now, Harnedy has been the primary ball winner in the Cork attack but Lynch’s skills are just outrageous.
Lynch. Next to Hayes and before Seamus Flanagan, Limerick’s best player this year. Harnedy stood out in the Clare and Dublin wins.
Lynch. Stopping him will be more important to Cork than halting Harnedy will be to Limerick.
Morrissey. His first All-Star last year could have also been marked with a hurler of the year gong.
O’Flynn. Only just. A slow start but Morrissey has rediscovered his incredible knack of making himself available for the out ball to score yet were it not O’Flynn Cork simply wouldn’t be here.
Morrissey. Doesn’t possess O’Flynn’s pace and doesn’t need to for what he offers to his team.
Gillane. He has found it tough going against Seán O’Donoghue but the range of his talents stretch far and wide.
Kingston shades it on the basis that he has been more of a scoring threat from play - 3-9 so far.
Kingston on a split decision. Both players were dropped this summer and their best games were in the semi-finals.
Horgan. He doesn’t want to be the Colin Montgomerie of hurling but Horgan is currently the best hurler yet to win an All-Ireland.
Flanagan. He sure does enjoy facing Cork and he stepped up another level this year. Horgan shimmered against Kilkenny but Flanagan is in close to peak form.
Horgan. A marginal call considering Flanagan is an All-Star based on his summer so far. But it’s Patrick Horgan.
No major difference. Casey has two Celtic Crosses yet it should be the first final start for each man.
Same as above. Both are playing some great hurling. Both were also sent off this summer.
O’Connor. Both would be in our All-Star team right now. Casey racks up the points, O’Connor threatens to burn almost every corner-back he comes up against.