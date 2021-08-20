Camogie: Wexford 'in it to win it' against might of Kilkenny

It is nine years since Wexford welcomed home their three-in-a-row All-Ireland senior camogie heroes. Now they are looking to banish those barren years when they meet reigning champions Kilkenny in the All-Ireland senior quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.

It is a tall order, but Anais Curran says they are there “to win”.

“If you would have asked anyone at the start of the year would Wexford be here, I don’t think many would have said that we would be in the knock-out stages. But it is positive so far. Our junior girls are doing well too, so the depth is there for Wexford camogie. The footballers are in the All-Ireland final which is brilliant, some of them play camogie as well.

“We didn’t perform as well as we could in the league so we had to lift it come the championship. We haven’t hit our stride yet, we are still working on things. There is no better way than being thrown in at the deep end against the champions.

“I think it is going to be a good, competitive game.”

The Slaneysiders have freshened things up with new management which is reaping rewards. “Kevin Tatton and the lads have made such a change. It is so much more professional. They have looked after us very well. And that gives us a foundation to build on. The bond is really good, something that has been missing for a long, long time.

“Having Katrina Parrock back (All-Star with four All-Irelands and a link to the 2007 winning team), her experience when the matches get tough pulls you through. She has been in the situation so many times and her success speaks for itself.”

Kilkenny, however, are a seasoned side. Claire Phelan has been recuperating from injury, so had to watch from outside the whitewash during the league. And she has enjoyed what she is seeing for a distance.

“It was great to get back to Croke Park and get another win (league final against Galway).

“We are just getting ourselves right, everyone is rowing in behind everyone else. There is a good, tough intensity in training. We slacked off towards the end of some games and that is what we have been trying to focus on.”

She also insists Brian Dowling’s charges won’t feel extra pressure being league and championship holders.

“It is a nice way to be coming in. We are happy to be in this position. We have been coming in on the opposite side of it for long enough. It was a great year last year but that is a memory now.”

There will be no Anne Dalton either for Kilkenny.

One of the greatest players of the modern era retired after collecting her second All-Ireland medal last December.

“Anne Dalton was a huge leader. Probably one of the best to have played camogie in the last number of years. There was always going to be a time when Anne was going to retire, so it is up to other people to step up and thankfully other people are stepping up. New leaders are emerging. We have plenty of younger girls pushing us on, some of whom have been there for a long time.”

