Oisín Mullin set to receive AFL contract offers after All-Ireland final

A number of AFL clubs are understood to be extremely keen to sign Mullin up for the 2022 season and contracts are to be offered later in the year
Oisín Mullin set to receive AFL contract offers after All-Ireland final

Mayo's Oisín Mullin. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 10:13
John Fogarty

Mayo defender Oisín Mullin is expected to be officially approached by AFL clubs following the county’s All-Ireland SFC final next month.

Interest in the 2020 young footballer of the year, who is currently nursing a quad injury, has increased despite him being unable to attend an AFL Combine in Australia in April of last year because of the pandemic.

As he faces a fitness battle to be ready for the September 11 clash against Kerry or Tyrone, AFL clubs are keeping their distance from the Kilmaine clubman. However, a number of outfits are understood to be extremely keen to sign him up for the 2022 season and contracts are to be offered later in the year.

Speaking in March, Mayo manager James Horan insisted the 21-year-old and 2020 All-Star defender was fully committed to the county. 

"Oisín had a brilliant year for us (in 2020) and is a very exciting prospect for us and will only get better with the mindset that he has. He's fully focused at the minute on Mayo GAA and where he can go and how he can develop.

"There'll always be noise around certain players, there's no doubt about it, but at the moment Oisín is fully committed, enjoying his Gaelic, had a very strong year, and there's plenty more to come from Oisín."

Mayo have lost the likes of the Hanley brothers, Pearse and Cian, to the AFL, although the latter returned to line out for the county in 2019. Pearse appeared in the 2007 senior championship but then signed for the Brisbane Lions.

Mullin along with county team-mate Matthew Ruane attended an AFL Combine in Dublin in December 2019. A new rule that allows AFL clubs to designate an extra “replacement year” to third-year rookies is expected to make Irish players even more attractive to them.

More in this section

Cork players celebrate winning 28/7/2021 Daire O’Leary injury means Cork U20s reshuffle the pack for All-Ireland final
Fans looking for tickets 1/10/2016 Cork fans warned: Don't expect final tickets to 'come back' later in the week
A view of Pairc Ui Chaoimh ahead of the game 30/7/2021 'A lot of unhappiness in clubs': Delayed Cork football final crowd capped at 500
#connacht gaa#gaelic football#aussie rules
Oisín Mullin set to receive AFL contract offers after All-Ireland final

Kilcar lodge objection into Donegal SFC final loss to Naomh Conaill

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices