From ice cool to ice-cream: Declan Hannon’s guide to Limerick

It was Limerick’s signature display so far this year, their second-half demolition of Tipperary. Declan Hannon can tell you what it was like in the dressing room at half-time that day, when Limerick were 10 points down.

“It was quite calm. I would say you’d be surprised, if you were a fly on the wall, to see how calm it was. We knew ourselves that we hadn’t shown up and in any match you’ll be found out straight away, and Tipperary were full value for their 10-point lead.

“We just needed to reset and get back into the game plan we wanted to implement. We weren’t allowed to implement it in the first half because they ran amok against us and we were at sixes and sevens, but we gradually got to grips with the game and Seamus’s (Flanagan) goal gave us a bit of momentum and confidence to go after it again, and we pushed on in the final quarter.

“A few lads spoke and there are great leaders in the dressing room but again it was all very very calm and was about knuckling down and getting back to basics.

“There were no hurleys broke off tables or anything like that — I don’t know if that works anymore. There is a bit of roaring and bawling when needed. I don’t know what other dressing rooms are like but our dressing room is quite calm — just focus on the next ball and get back on the pitch and implement the game plan.”

And now they’re back in an All-Ireland final, though it’s a little different to last year’s.

“I can remember doing a Zoom call with a lot of ye last year before the All-Ireland final sitting in my sitting room, and half afraid to go outside in case you might pick up the virus and miss the match.

“It’s totally different — even the last day going in on the bus and to have supporters there roaring at you and some Waterford supporters roaring at you as well was great, just fantastic to have them back.

“It was strange (lifting Liam MacCarthy in 2020). There was a bit of roaring and bawling from a few of the boys, and then just silence.

“If you get to lift the Liam MacCarthy no matter the circumstance, it’s a good day. That’s the way it was last year and it was disappointing not to have supporters there, but we’re back there again and we can try and do it for the second year in a row.”

Cork are in their way, of course: “They have serious momentum after the past number of games they have played and the weekend against Kilkenny they were fantastic — not that many teams have played Kilkenny in an All-Ireland semi-final and come out the right side. We tried in 2019 and failed.

“It was an unbelievable performance by them. They have been really strong and competitive over the last number of years. We found it quite difficult against Cork and they are a fabulous team with pace and skill and work-rate — they have it all and we are going to be seriously up against it.

“(There’s) serious pace in that team and all over. They have fantastic hurlers and game-winners all over the pitch.

“They are really coming at the minute and we are going to have to be at our absolute best to try and get over them.”

Hannon isn’t thinking about the prospect of becoming the first captain since Christy Ring to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup three times: “I wasn’t aware of that. It’s not something I would think about at all.

“The most important thing is what happens inside the four while lines and getting to the pitch in the best possible shape you can and doing your bit for the team — whatever happens afterwards is for people outside to talk about, and I am sure friends and family will be on about it, but from my point of view it is just about getting a performance on the day.”

The Limerick players are trying to enjoy the occasion, he added. The preparation and commitment are no chore.

“We were long enough trying to get to this position, so why not enjoy it and make the most of it?

“We go out and try and do the best we can and obviously the opposition do the very same and it’s whoever performs on the day will come out the best. You have to enjoy these occasions as well — it’s a long time we were waiting to get to semi-finals and finals, so we do have great fun at training and going up to the matches and we really do enjoy it.

“It might be hard to see sometimes but we really do. I don’t think it’s a chore at all. I absolutely love coming training and meeting the lads.

“When I was younger I used to dream about playing in semi-finals, All-Ireland finals, Munster finals, League finals, whatever it was, so why not enjoy that and have a great time while doing it?

“You have to enjoy it and have a lash of it and see where it takes you.”

And there’s always the prospect of an ice cream after training.

“We’re sad in one way that we get so excited over a few ice-creams, but we’re conscious of trying to enjoy all this and why not? Because it’s tough enough to get there, just embrace it.”