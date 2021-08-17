Cork fans warned: Don't expect final tickets to 'come back' later in the week

Cork hurling fans have been warned not to expect All-Ireland final tickets to “come back” later in the week from other counties.

Traditionally supporters seeking tickets for All-Ireland finals have depended on counties which are not involved passing many of their tickets on to the participants, but Cork County Board chairman Marc Sheehan said limitations imposed by the coronavirus mean there is very little “wiggle room” with the precious tickets for Sunday’s All-Ireland final clash with Limerick.

“The ticket situation is quite restrictive, which I think people understand because of the circumstances. A 40,000 capacity in Croke Park gets reduced very quickly when various sectors are accommodated, and in Cork we’re looking at 11,500 tickets, maximum.

“The formula we’ve used is the tried and trusted one, going by (club) affiliation - 24 tickets for senior, 20 for intermediate and 14 for junior. In some cases that doubles up according to the affiliation - a dual senior club would get 48 tickets - but the fundamental difference is that we also have premium ticket holders, season ticket holders and so on.

“The net effect is that we have very little wiggle room and in addition to that, we don’t anticipate there’ll be any tickets coming back on Thursday and Friday from other counties.”

Sheehan echoed the comments of his Limerick counterpart John Cregan regarding supporters taking precautions against coronavirus.

Cregan said : “To those who are attending and to all those who are making alternative arrangements to view the game, please listen to public health advice, observe all Covid-19 guidelines, and together we can ensure that this historic occasion will be both a safe and enjoyable experience for all involved.” “I agree with John 100%,” said Sheehan.

“The Covid numbers are where they are and we all want them to be lowered. I endorse his comments completely, we want everyone to be safe and to enjoy the game safely.” Sheehan also paid tribute to the Cork players and management “for their dedication for the last eighteen months, their efforts in extraordinary circumstances.

“Cork has had a famine and Limerick are favourites for Sunday, and deservedly so, but it’s every county’s dream to be preparing for an All-Ireland final. We’re preparing for three hurling finals and one football semi-final, so it’s been a positive roller-coaster for us.

“We’re hoping this is the start of the journey for Cork again. It’s somewhere we need to be going, not somewhere we’re entitled to be going, but there’s great expectation for the next few days, and there’s a great buzz around Cork.

“We have very good players coming through which augurs well for the coming years, but it’s the next few days which are obviously on everyone’s mind at the moment.”