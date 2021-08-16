GAA were ready to give Kerry walkover to All-Ireland final before Kingdom intervention

Kerry’s willingness to wait a second week to face Tyrone in an All-Ireland semi-final saved the Ulster champions from being dumped out of the Championship.

Sources confirmed to Examiner Sport that the GAA were preparing to hand Kerry a walkover prior to the Kingdom’s intervention. Tyrone had also been resigned to not playing any further part in the competition.

Marathon talks involving the two counties, All-Ireland finalists Mayo, the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC), GAA president Larry McCarthy, and director general Tom Ryan lasted over seven hours.

Described as a “rescue” by a senior GAA official, Kerry’s refusal to ‘try and win an All-Ireland in a boardroom’ meant the game could be refixed a second time to accommodate the serious Covid situation in the Tyrone camp.

The CCCC Sunday confirmed the game will be put back a further seven days to Saturday, August 28, a day before the original final date.

The semi-final will take place 13 days after it was due to be staged. Mayo were also agreeable to the final going back another week to Saturday, September 11.

As a result of the All-Ireland SFC extending a further two weeks, both Mayo and the winners of the Kerry-Tyrone game have been given assurances that their respective provincial councils will accommodate their representatives in their club championships.

We also understand an investigation into how close to 20 Tyrone players tested positive for Covid despite the group taking precautions and following protocols may take place following the completion of the Championship.

Kerry’s intervention allowed the GAA to confirm: “This revised schedule has been finalised with the integrity of the championship in mind and to ensure that Kerry were not denied a semi-final outing.

“The GAA would like to acknowledge the cooperation of all of the counties still involved in the championship and it looks forward to working with the government to finalise these arrangements. Times for both fixtures will be confirmed in due course.” The further delay was all but confirmed an hour earlier when a Kerry statement from chairman Tim Murphy outlined the county were willing to face Tyrone later this month.

“I have met with the Kerry senior football management team and with other connected parties to discuss the matter in detail and to issue a con.

“Every All-Ireland title that Kerry has won, has been hard-earned after a tough competitive campaign and we expect this year to be no different.” He added: “The confusion and uncertainty surrounding our semi-final meeting with Tyrone has undoubtedly hindered our planning and preparation and has also been a very challenging time for our loyal clubs and supporters, many of whom had made travel and accommodation arrangements for next weekend.

“Notwithstanding this, our overarching wish is to ensure that the All Ireland semi-final is played at the earliest possible opportunity. On that basis, we have conveyed our position to national GAA earlier today and now await their deliberations and decision.

“Covid-19 has impacted hugely on everyone over the past year and a half and we feel that this offer will afford the CCCC the best opportunity to arrive at an agreeable and acceptable solution in very difficult circumstances for all concerned.”

Tyrone last night paid tribute to Kerry GAA for its assistance and co-operation. For his part, Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan has revealed that some of his players have had hospital spells as 17 of their panel have tested positive for Covid-19.