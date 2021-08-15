Dublin manager Mick Bohan: We're cynical? I'd like to see you back up the claim

Bohan didn’t need to be grilled about the matter after his side’s impressive five points win over Mayo on Saturday
Dublin manager Mick Bohan speaks to his team after the game. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sun, 15 Aug, 2021 - 21:18
John Fallon

Dublin manager Mick Bohan, unsurprisingly, bit back at comments in the Irish Examiner during the week from former Mayo boss Peter Leahy who hit out at what he felt is the "cynical" style of play of the four-in-a-row champions.

Bohan didn’t need to be grilled about the matter after his side’s impressive five points win over Mayo on Saturday, and brought the matter up himself, where he defended their style of play and again called for the rules to be altered to not only allow for more contact but to take into account the massive amount of work being done by players in the area of strength and conditioning.

“People alluded to us been cynical during the week. I’d love to see how they’d back that up because we certainly don’t play the game like that. We play it with a high intensity, they have unbelievable commitment to try and win the ball.

“Cynicism, give us a break. Really? I mean, the game has got faster. I think it’s an enjoyable spectacle. But are we going out to try and be negative in the game? Our average scoring this year is 3-14 a game. That’s some cynicism.” Bohan again called for the game’s ruling body to alter the rules to reflect the modern ladies’ game.

“I said after the league final that the rules now aren’t fit for purpose.

“If you have a rule that there is no intentional contact allowed in the game, and you have someone primed like an athlete, like Carla Rowe, who’s absolutely racehorse material. What’s she to do? Decelerate at her highest point of acceleration? It’s physically impossible. The physics won’t work.

“That’s what I’m talking about changing the rules. There has to be some understanding that these girls have moved on,” added Bohan.

