Dublin manager Mick Bohan: We're cynical? I'd like to see you back up the claim

Dublin manager Mick Bohan, unsurprisingly, bit back at comments in the Irish Examiner during the week from former Mayo boss Peter Leahy who hit out at what he felt is the "cynical" style of play of the four-in-a-row champions.

Bohan didn’t need to be grilled about the matter after his side’s impressive five points win over Mayo on Saturday, and brought the matter up himself, where he defended their style of play and again called for the rules to be altered to not only allow for more contact but to take into account the massive amount of work being done by players in the area of strength and conditioning.