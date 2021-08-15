Eoghan McLaughlin suffered 'double fracture in his jaw'

MAYO defender Eoghan McLaughlin will miss next month’s All-Ireland SFC Final after undergoing surgery on a broken jaw yesterday.

Westport GAA club confirmed on social media that the 21-year-old needed an operation ‘for a double fracture in his jaw’ after being injured during the second half of Saturday evening’s All-Ireland semi-final victory over Dublin.

“Our thoughts are with Eoghan McLaughlin as he undergoes surgery today for a double fracture in his jaw,” read the message from the West Mayo club.

“Eoghan is in good spirits and extends his thanks to everyone for their kind messages of support. We wish Eoghan a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him in the green and red of Mayo and the blue of Westport soon.” McLaughlin sustained the injury after he had won possession of the ball, before colliding with Dublin’s All Star centre-back John Small.

Television replays showed Small’s shoulder connected with McLaughlin’s body and face, and the match was stopped for a number of minutes to allow the Mayo defender receive medical treatment.

He was subsequently stretchered from the pitch and taken to hospital for further examination.

John Small was not shown a card by referee Conor Lane for the challenge but, depending on how GAA authorities view the incident retrospectively, they could still take disciplinary action against him.