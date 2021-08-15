Roscommon chief rues missed goal chances

Roscommon manager Liam Tully admitted the Connacht U20 champions were punished for not taking their goal chances.

Roscommon carved out half a dozen green flag opportunities over the hour or so, and four in the first-half alone, two of which were cleared off the goal-line. But after blasting 12 goals on the way to Croke Park, they could only convert one this time through Adam McDermott late on.

Asked if the missed chances were costly, Tully nodded: "Absolutely, missing them doesn't go up on the scoreboard, that's the way it is, they have to go in. And fair play to Offaly, they just cleared it off the line a couple of times. We had the opportunities and it didn't happen.

"Very disappointed, certainly, for all the group of players, we have a very sad and lonely dressing-room. But we were there, 30 other counties weren't. We have to look on the bright side - there could only be one winner and Offaly came out on top.

"There was probably nothing between the two teams. Certainly, at the end, there was just the one score between us."

Roscommon blitzed the Connacht championship with 32 points to spare overall and came from behind to beat Down by six in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

They showed true grit this time again, reducing a seven-point deficit to two late on but that was as close as they came.

"We brought it down to the wire and that's what we expected of them," said Tully. "We have done that in every game. Again, I think we were in hard luck that we didn't get another goal out of it but it didn't happen and we have to take that on the chin."

Roscommon should be strong at the grade again in 2021 because 14 of Tully's panellists will be eligible once more.

"Players change, different things happen during the year, it doesn't guarantee any player a place or anything like that."

Offaly will have several of their players back for U-20 duty in 2022 also while Cormac Egan, arguably their best player, has two more seasons to go having only just exited the U-17 grade.

"We're very lucky over the last three years to have John Maughan involved with the senior team," said Offaly manager Declan Kelly. "John's mantra has been very simple; if they're U-20s, that's where they play."