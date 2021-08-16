'I hope to play a part': Ger Millerick confident of winning race against time with injury

Cork newcomer Ger Millerick is hoping to play his part in the All-Ireland final against Limerick on Sunday, despite leaving the semi-final early on through injury.

“I had a strain in my hamstring,” says Millerick.

“I’m following medical advice and I hope to play a part on Sunday.

“I did a small bit of training today (Saturday) and then went into the physio and got treatment on it but I hope to do more on Tuesday and Thursday. It was devastating to get the injury and not be able to help the boys out but to be fair it’s a real team and we have to rely on the fella coming on, and Eoin Cadogan did a great job. The team really drove it on and even in extra-time we showed the strength of our panel to drive on again.”

It’s been a long road for Millerick, with injuries such as a back issue last year stunting his progress to the Cork senior side, but he caught the eye in the opening game of the championship, the loss to Limerick in Thurles.

“The strength of Limerick that day, we tried very hard but they were just superior.

“Since then we have been trying to improve our game and hopefully now can give them a test in the final.

“From the championship game it shows we are a match for them if we play to our full potential. I thought for the first 15 minutes we were really competitive and probably should have been more ahead. We got a sucker punch before half-time with the two goals and they showed their class. Hopefully now if we can keep going for the full 70 we will give them a better game the next day. Against a team like that you can’t switch off. You have to be tuned in for full 70 plus minutes.”

The PE and Maths student at UCC has been developing into Cork’s designated man-marker but the player himself points to the different roles played by every player: “Patrick Horgan takes the frees and that’s just my job and I enjoy doing it.

“If it’s for the betterment of the team I will do it no bother, and if it gets me on the starting 15, then no bother. Since I was a Cork minor I have been given that role. It’s a role I enjoy and if it’s for the betterment of the team then better again.”

The hype is growing in Cork, but the Fr O’Neill’s clubman says he and his teammates are trying to keep a low profile.

“It’s great, it’s great to see the Cork public so into it. To hear supporters with the ‘Rebels’ chant around Croke Park is amazing. I think the Cork supporters are the best in the world not to mind Ireland like. It’s great to hear that roar and hopefully, it can continue and this Covid will go away and it can continue for years to come.”

He added: “We are just trying to keep it in-house at the moment and focus on what we can control. (Next Sunday) will be surreal, and we’ll just have to take it in during the warm-up and focus on the game from there.

As a 14-year-old Millerick got to the 2013 All-Ireland final replay: “I didn’t get a ticket for the first day and I was kind of happy they drew as I got one for the second day. It’s surreal being in the same dressing-room as some of them now, your heroes growing up. You just have to get used to it and tear into them at training and try to make the team. The east Cork lads, Seamus Harnedy and Bill Cooper, have been great to me all the way up along. They’ve always been helping me out and of course Patrick Horgan as well, for all that he brings to the team.”

It’s a big week for Cork hurling, with the minors and U20s also in All-Ireland finals, but Millerick says the seniors are focused on this weekend: “Hopefully, we can inspire the next generation. The Cork underage system seems to be booming at the moment, so hopefully, they can drive on again. It’s great for Cork hurling supporters who have been through a bit of a barren spell for the last 10 years. You cherish it, so hopefully all three teams can do it and get over the line and make it a great week for Cork hurling.”