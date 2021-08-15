Kerry SHC: Kilmoyley and Causeway to meet in the repeat of final

The draw for the knockout stages of the Kerry SHC have thrown up the mouthwatering prospect of a repeat of last year’s final and the meeting of the last two champions Kilmoyley and Causeway.

The pair went straight into the semi-finals after both topped their groups on maximum points. Crotta O’Neills, despite topping their group, and meet St Brendan's next weekend in one quarter-final while Lixnaw will face Abbeydorney in the other, also next weekend.

Brendan's hung on to eliminate Ballyduff on Friday night on a 2-17 to 1-18 scoreline.They can thank their Kerry star Cian Hussey who scored 0-14. Goals from Fionan Mackessy and Seanie Brosnan, seeing their side to a 2-10 to 1-6 lead at half-time, Aiden Boyle scoring Ballyduff’s three-pointer.

However, Ballyduff had Eoin Ross red carded before the interval it appeared a hopeless cause. But once they switched Mikey Boyle from wing-forward to centre back and, with his brother Padraig gave an exhibition of free-taking as he scored 0-14, they closed the gap to just two but St Brendan's hung on for the win.

Crotta O’Neills and neighbours Abbeydorney met with both through, the spoils were shared in a lacklustre 0-14 to 1-11 draw. Abbeydorney led 1-9 to 0-5 at the interval thanks to six points from placed balls by Keith O’Connor, two from play from Jack Sheehan and a goal on the stroke of half time from the stick of Michael Slattery.

O’Neills resumed a rejuvenated side with the wind to their backs and driven on by Kerry players Barry Mahony (0-2), Tomás O’Connor (0-1) and Shane Nolan (0-5) who scored equaliser as Abbeydorney only managed two second half points despite the magnificent display by Stephen Egan at the back.

John Meyler’s Kilmoyley despite trailing at the break ran out easy winners on a 1-23 to 1-14 score line against Lixnaw A John Buckley goal had Lixnaw 1-9 to 0-10 with Shane Conway on form from placed balls, scoring 0-7 in total.

But Daniel Collins was in sparkling form with six first points and he led the line in a second half demolition job as Kilmoyley upped their game with Collins continuing to keep the score board ticking over along with Jordan Brick, Dáire Nolan with a goal and points from Adrian Royle and Rob Collins saw the champions ease to victory.