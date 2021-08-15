Breaking: Kerry willing to wait another week for Tyrone

KERRY is willing to wait at least another week to ensure that their All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Tyrone is played in the best possible circumstances.

Though not explicitly stated by Tim Murphy, the chairman, in a Sunday communique from Kerry GAA, the message is that the Kingdom is not happy but willing to further defer the semi-final if Croke Park deems it appropriate to do so - creating key wiggle room for the GAA to accommodate the fixture.

Tyrone made known on Saturday they would not be in a position to fulfill next weekend's deferred semi-final, with management indicating that if they were given another week for a number of COVID-19 issues to clear up, they would be able to meet Kerry on relatively equal terms a week later, which is the weekend of August 28-29th.

In a statement today, Kerry GAA has sought to clear as many obstacles as is within their gift, with Murphy stating: "Following on from yesterday’s announcement by Tyrone GAA, I have met with the Kerry senior football management team and with other connected parties to discuss the matter in detail and to issue a considered response.

"Kerry is a proud GAA county, rich in the tradition of Gaelic Games which is deeply engrained in all our clubs and communities. Every All-Ireland title that Kerry has won, has been hard-earned after a tough competitive campaign and we expect this year to be no different.

We empathise with Tyrone who find themselves in this situation as a result of Covid-19 but would also point out the resultant knock-on challenges that our team, management and supporters are encountering. We find ourselves in a very difficult situation not of our making. We have explicitly followed all Covid protocols and we have taken every precaution to protect our players and panagement."

He added: "The confusion and uncertainty surrounding our semi-final meeting with Tyrone has undoubtedly hindered our planning and preparation and has also been a very challenging time for our loyal clubs and supporters, many of whom had made travel & accommodation arrangements for next weekend.

"Notwithstanding this and having considered every possible aspect of the situation, our over-arching wish is to ensure that the All Ireland semi- final against Tyrone is played at the earliest possible opportunity. On that basis, we have conveyed our position to national GAA earlier today and now await their deliberations and decision.

"Covid-19 has impacted hugely on everyone over the past year and a half and in the spirit of sportsmanship and collegiality, we feel that this offer will afford the National CCCC the best opportunity to arrive at an agreeable and acceptable solution in very difficult circumstances for all concerned."