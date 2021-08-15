Laois SFC: Dominant Portarlington ease to victory

Portarlington 1-15 Graiguecullen 0-7

Portarlington won their first Laois SFC title since 2001 on Sunday after they swept aside the challenge of Graiguecullen to win the Covid-delayed 2020 final.

From start to finish, they dominated the game with their crisp and highly effective attacking style doing the business for them.

They led 0-10 to 0-3 at half-time as they made hay while Graiguecullen defender Bobby Doyle spent 10 minutes into the sin bin from the sixth to the 16th minute.

They put the game to bed on 44 minutes when wing back Stuart Mulpeter found the net to make it 1-12 to 0-4.

Keeping Graiguecullen to just one point from play over the 60 minutes, they controlled the final quarter well before joyous scenes broke out in O'Moore Park.

Scorers for Portarlinton: C Murphy 0-5 (0-3f), J Foster 0-3 (0-1 mark), S Mulpeter 1-0, D Murphy and R Murphy 0-2 each, A Ryan, R Coffey and J Moore 0-1 each.

Scorers for Graiguecullen: R Hennessy 0-3 (0-2 frees and 0-1 mark), D Bolger 0-2 frees, M Timmons and B Byrne (free) 0-1 each.

PORTARLINGTON: S Osborne; C Bennett, D Bennett, A Mohan; S Mulpeter, R Piggot, J Moore; K Bracken, S Byrne; A Ryan, R Coffey, R Murphy; J Foster, D Murphy, C Murphy.

Subs: C Slevin for R Coffey (57), J Fitzpatrick for J Foster (58), E McCann for K Bracken (59), C Ryan for A Ryan (60), P O'Sullivan for D Murphy (60).

GRAIGUECULLEN: D Bolger; B Doyle, M Timmons, M Doyle; L Alsybury, T Collins, D Alsybury; S O'Neill, M Hand; D O'Reilly, C Hurley, B Byrne; R Hennessy, J Sheehan, R Alcock.

Subs: P Mulready for B Doyle (ht), A Doran for M Hand (42), L Hand for C Hurley (44), J Doogue for R Hennessy (53).

Referee: Seamus Mulhare (The Heath).