Jack Bryant the hero as Offaly claim All-Ireland U20 title

Offaly 1-14 Roscommon 1-11

Jack Bryant delivered for Offaly again with the crucial goal at Croke Park to secure the EirGrid All-Ireland U-20 FC title for the Faithful County, their first since 1988.

Bryant, the conqueror of Cork in the semi-finals with 2-4, struck 1-2 this time and his 50th minute goal set the seal on a famous win for Declan Kelly's side.

They led virtually from pillar to post in the all-Midlands final though it was a terrific duel with Roscommon whittling down a seven-point deficit after Bryant's goal to just two late on.

Offaly ultimately held on for what is a rare national title for the county and they had key performers too in Cormac Egan, one of three starters who also lined out in the delayed 2020 Leinster minor final, and Aaron Keelaghan who booted 0-4.

Offaly fans celebrate a score. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Captain Cathal Donoghue picked up the trophy and was also named Man of the Match in a red letter day for the county.

They always looked like winning though Roscommon will kick themselves that they failed to convert four decent goal chances in the first-half alone.

Keelaghan struck two excellent points and two more from Morgan Tynan left Offaly 0-7 to 0-5 up at half-time before he stretched the gap to three early in the second-half with a terrific fetch and mark.

Golfer and Offaly supporter Shane Lowry at the game. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Roscommon points from Daire Cregg narrowed the gap to one but Offaly took off from there with five superb points in a row, Bryant, Donoghue and Keelaghan all splitting the posts to move 0-13 to 0-7 clear at the second water break.

It looked all over when Bryant was fed by Keith O'Neill for Offaly's 50th minute goal, leaving seven points in it, 1-13 to 0-9.

Offaly’s Jack Byrant celebrates scoring the first goal of the game. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

But Roscommon refused to relent and an Adam McDermott goal helped reduce the gap to two at one stage though Offaly, deservedly, held on.

Scorers for Offaly: J Bryant (1-2); M Tynan (0-4, 2 frees, 0-1 45); A Keelaghan (0-4, 1 mark); C Egan, C Donoghue (0-2 each).

Scorers for Roscommon: A McDermott (1-2); D Cregg (0-5, 3 frees); B O'Carroll (0-2, 1 free); C Carthy, J Doory (0-1 each).

OFFALY: S O'Toole; L Pearson, T Hyland, A Brazil; F Dempsey, J Furlong, R Egan; E Cullen, M Tynan; C Flynn, C Donoghue, O Keenan Martin; C Egan, J Bryant, A Keelaghan.

Subs: K O'Neill for Keelaghan (48); K Dolan for Brazil (58).

ROSCOMMON: C Carroll; D Gaughan, C Walsh, C Lohan; T Crean, R Fallon, P Gavin; J Lohan, K Doyle; R Dolan, D Cregg, J Fitzpatrick; D Heneghan, A McDermott, B O'Carroll.

Subs: C Carthy for Fitzpatrick (40-f/t, blood); S Trundle for Crean (40); D Wynne for J Lohan (46); J Doory for Dolan (48); J O'Malley for Gaughan (51); E Crawley for Heneghan (54).

Ref: S Hurson (Tyrone).