Listen back: "We came, we saw, we conquered"

Nothing beats being there but listening to local radio commentary on a historic night for Mayo football at Croke Park must be a close second.
Midwest Radio's Michael D McAndrew and Martin Carney have described many heartbreaking afternoons and evenings to their listeners as the county's All-Ireland championship dreams evaporated before their eyes year after year.
And it is that history which made Saturday night's victory over the might of Dublin all the more special.
Turn up the speakers and enjoy their emotion-filled commentary.