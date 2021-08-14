'I don’t know' - Dessie Farrell at a loss to explain where it went wrong for the Dubs

'I don’t know' - Dessie Farrell at a loss to explain where it went wrong for the Dubs

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell 

Sat, 14 Aug, 2021 - 21:07
Declan Bogue, Croke Park

DESSIE Farrell was practically ashen-faced when he faced the media after the first defeat for Dublin in 45 games.

Asked where it all went wrong for the six-in-a-row champions, he was almost dazed.

“I don’t know. We were rattled in the second half. After half time we knew Mayo were going to come with a lot. We found it difficult to get out past their high press,” he started.

“(A) couple of mistakes, bad decisions made… 

“We thought we could get a score or two and weather the storm, but we could never get that additional score. We found it very hard to disrupt their momentum and left a lot to do in extra time.” 

Asked what he said to his team prior to emerging for extra-time, he continued, “I think we played so badly in the second half, we could make amends and address the situation. The black cards, a bit of fatigue in the system, and it was very hard for us to get the ball back.

“Black cards at any time makes it had to get possession, but especially in extra time, the card for Colm Basquel probably spelled the end.” 

Did he see the warning signs that everyone else was flagging up?

“Not particularly. You would like to be coming in this stage of competition with more momentum, the team performance better than it was.

“We showed really good glimpses sometimes in matches. The first half was really good at times, second half not so.

“It hard to identify, it revolves around the lack of consistency.” 

And, a tribute to this group.

“What that group achieved has been tremendous. (They) managed to keep going back to the well and it is not easy when you know the hours, the commitment behind it.

“A lot of people see them coming in a Saturday or Sunday and don’t know how it takes over your life. For them to do it over the last five or six years has been incredible.”

More in this section

A view of training 24/6/2020 Maher fires Clough Ballacolla to 2020 Laois SHC title
Dublin v Mayo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final The numbers game: How the Dublin and Mayo players rated
Dublin v Mayo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Magnificent Mayo end Dublin's six year Championship winning streak
Limerick v Tipperary - Electric Ireland Munster GAA Hurling Minor Championship Quarter-Final

St Rynagh’s celebrate 2020 Offaly SHC title win

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices