How they rated: Dublin

DUBLIN

1. Evan Comerford Kept a clean sheet overall and showed confidence and maturity initially, distributing well. Looked rattled late on as Mayo rallied, getting caught for over-carrying for a point and failing to clear later as Mayo forced the '45' for the equaliser. 7

2. Michael Fitzsimons Terrific goal-saving challenge on Enda Hession to deny Mayo vital oxygen early in the second-half. But felt the pressure as the game wore on and found himself under siege. Dug in to deny Ryan O'Donoghue a stoppage time goal but ultimately swamped. 6

3. David Byrne Pushed up consistently in the first-half before reverting to traditional defensive duties. Should have been black carded for fouling Kevin McLoughlin and fumbled the ball for the '45' that Rob Hennelly nailed the equaliser from. Booked twice overall but stayed on as the second was in extra-time. 6

4. Jonny Cooper Covered a huge amount of ground, popping up regularly in attack. Surprisingly turned over once in the third quarter of the game as he ran out of steam. Replaced shortly after. 7

5. James McCarthy A night to forget for one of Dublin's greatest servants. Drilled a goal chance wide early in the second-half. Coughed up possession badly for Ryan O'Donoghue's 75th minute point. Ill-tempered late on and eventually black carded. 6

6. John Small Supplied an impressive left-handed hand-pass to set Con O'Callaghan away for Dublin's fourth point. Grounded Eoghan McLaughlin with a huge hit for Colm Basquel's 54th minute goal chance. Emptied his tank despite the defeat. 7

7. Sean McMahon Recycled plenty of possession when Dublin were in control. Added little of the punch of past Dublin half-backs. Eventually replaced by Philly McMahon late in normal time. 6

8. Brian Fenton A long way off the vintage form we'd come to expect. Made one terrific fetch but dropped out of the game in the second-half when his inspiration was badly needed. 6

9. Brian Howard Took a huge hit off Padraig O'Hora in the 24th minute but battled on until well into extra-time. Little came off for the Raheny man overall. 6

10. Paddy Small Dublin's best player in normal time, kicking 0-2. Won consecutive frees midway through the first-half off Eoghan McLaughlin and Tommy Conroy which were all converted. Kicked a brilliant 53rd-minute point. 8

11. Ciaran Kilkenny It all looked so good at first. Won the free for Dublin's first point, then scored their second from play. Collected a mark late in the first-half and converted it. But failed to provide any spark when Dublin crumbled. 7

12. Niall Scully Worked the hard yards but kicked a shocking pass that led to Lee Keegan's 52nd minute point, leaving just three in it. Booked and taken off as Mayo turned the screw. 6

13. Dean Rock Kicked a nerve settling free after just 38 seconds. Then split the posts off his left foot from the left wing. Quiet in open play but nailed a 71st minute free that seemed decisive at the time. 7

14. Con O'Callaghan Showed his workrate with a terrific interception to deny Aidan O'Shea on the edge of Dublin's square, beginning a move that Paddy Small scored from. Well held overall though and only managed a single score early on when things were going well. 6

15. Cormac Costello Dropped his first point attempt short in the 13th minute. Booked for a tussle with Paddy Durcan. Held scoreless and taken off in the third quarter. Returned late on and had a goal chance blocked in extra-time. 5

Subs:

Colm Basquel for Costello (49) Presented with a goal chance shortly after coming on but sliced his kicked wide. Black carded in extra-time for a deliberate body collide on Ryan O'Donoghue. 4

Tom Lahiff for Cooper (52) Booted a poor wide in extra-time and eventually shown a black card. 5

Sean Bugler for Scully (63) Brought on to provide a spark and fisted a point. 6

Philly McMahon for Sean McMahon (76) Got stuck into a melee straight away but added little punch overall. 5

Robbie McDaid for John Small (80+1) A brief appearance at the end of a frustrating season for the 2020 hero. 5

Aaron Byrne for Howard (82) 5.

Costello for Paddy Small (85)