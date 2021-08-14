Magnificent Mayo end Dublin's six year Championship winning streak

All-Ireland SFC semi-final

Dublin 0-14

Mayo 0-17

(After extra-time)

At the ninth time of asking and nine years after their last championship win over Dublin, Mayo have shattered the champions’s seven-in-a-row hopes.

It couldn’t be anything but dramatic, their insipid first half didn’t augur well, and when they will face Kerry or Tyrone is anyone’s guess right now but to see off their long-time rivals will fill them with confidence in the coming weeks.

With his third deadball score of the game, a Rob Hennelly 45 had forced extra-time. Helped by the dismissal of Colm Basquel for a black card in the fourth minute of the first half of extra-time, Mayo reeled off three scores in less than 120 seconds as they crushed Dublin’s kick-out, Tommy Conroy sending over two of them.

Interventions by Lee Keegan, Bryan Walsh and Paddy Durcan were vital in a tense second half in which there was no score. Keeping Dublin scoreless from the first minute of extra-time and in the third quarter of normal time, their victory was richly deserved and inflicted upon the likes of the great Brian Fenton a first SFC defeat and Dublin's first in 45 championship fixtures.

Down six at half-time in normal time, Mayo mounted a comeback but three points wasn’t a terrific return. Three was the difference at the second water break although Paddy Small, Dublin’s first in 21 minutes, and Dean Rock points stretched it to five points.

Mayo’s energy levels were overshadowing Dublin’s though and Kevin McLoughlin and substitute Jordan Flynn’s scores came off the back of the westerners’ relentlessness. O’Donoghue then penalised dithering by Evan Comerford and it became a one-point game when Conroy finally opened his account.

A Rock free gave Dublin some breathing space but O’Donoghue converted another free for an off-the-ball foul and at the second time of asking Rob Hennelly booted over a 45 when David Byrne was pressured into kicking it beyond the endline.

Dublin had shot into a four-point lead by the 10th minute, three of them from play. Mayo’s attempts to play a containment strategy were faltering although they did open their scoring account in the 12th minute when Matthew Ruane punted a hit-and-hoper and it landed.

It was soon cancelled out by Ciaran Kilkenny’s second point of the game and while Ryan O’Donoghue converted a mark Rock’s second free of the half also wiped that out and Dublin were 0-6 to 0-2 up at the first water break.

Aidan O’Shea’s poor scoring attempt from a mark early in the second quarter summed up just how slack Mayo were in the opening half. Giving up so much possession to Dublin, it was no surprise they coughed up three converted second half frees, two of them committed by Eoghan McLaughlin on Paddy Small.

Small then stretched Dublin’s advantage to seven in the 29th minute. A Kilkenny mark restored that difference after a long-range Hennelly free. With the posts in front of him, Conroy hit a dreadful wide but Conor Loftus at least cut the gap to six, 0-10 to 0-4, going in at the turnaround.

Scorers for Dublin: D. Rock (0-6, 5 frees); C. Kilkenny (0-3, 1 mark); P. Small (0-2); C. O’Callaghan, P. Small, S. Bugler (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mayo: R. O’Donoghue (0-5, 2 frees, 1 mark); R. Hennelly (0-3, frees); T. Conroy (0-3); M. Ruane, C. Loftus, L. Keegan, K. McLoughlin, J. Flynn, D. Coen (0-1 each).

DUBLIN: E. Comerford; E. Murchan, D. Byrne; M. Fitzsimons; J. McCarthy, J. Cooper (c), J. Small; B. Fenton, B. Howard; P. Small, C. Costello, N. Scully; C. O’Callaghan, D. Rock, C. Kilkenny.

Subs for Dublin: C. Basquel for C. Costello (49); T. Lahiff for J. Cooper (52); S. Bugler for N. Scully (62); S. McMahon for E. Murchan (inj 67); P. McMahon for S. McMahon (inj 70+6); A. Byrne for P. Small (70+7); R. McDaid for J. Small (80+1); A. Byrne for B. Howard (82); C. Costello for P. Small (85).

Black cards: C. Basquel (74-83); J. McCarthy (80+3); T. Lahiff (80+3).

MAYO: R. Hennelly; M. Plunkett, L. Keegan, P. O’Hora; S. Coen, P. Durcan, E. McLaughlin; M. Ruane, D. O’Connor; D. McHale, K. McLoughlin, C. Loftus; T. Conroy; A. O’Shea (c), R. O’Donoghue.

Subs for Mayo: E. Hession for D. McHale (28); B. Walsh for M. Plunkett, J. Carr for A. O’Shea (both 49); J. Flynn for E. McLaughlin (inj 58); C. O’Shea for C. Loftus (64); D. Coen for S. Coen (70+7); C. Loftus for K. McLoughlin (80+1); J. Carr for J. Durcan (temp 85); B. Harrison for D. O’Connor (87); A. O’Shea for D. Coen (80+2).

Referee: C. Lane (Cork)