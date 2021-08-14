Ger Millerick battling to be fit for All-Ireland final while veteran Cooper ruled out

Millerick is recovering from a leg strain injury while Cooper is sidelined with an Achilles tendon issue
Ger Millerick battling to be fit for All-Ireland final while veteran Cooper ruled out

Ger Millerick is treated for an injury sustained in the All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny at Croke Park. 

Sat, 14 Aug, 2021 - 16:19
Michael Moynihan

Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston will give defender Ger Millerick every chance of making the All-Ireland final and will be “disappointed” if he doesn’t participate in the game on Sunday week.

Millerick left the semi-final with a leg injury but Kingston said this evening: “Ger is responding, he had a strain last week as we know. He’s responding well to treatment so we won’t make a call on his fitness until later in the week, but at the moment we’d be disappointed if he doesn’t have a part to play on Sunday week.

“The rest of the team - there were some tired bodies and some niggles from last weekend, but the only one who’s definitely ruled out is Bill Cooper.

“Bill has an Achilles problem, that’s been confirmed, so he’s out for a few months. He’s the only one who’s definitely out.” The Cork boss acknowledged that covid is still a concern as the big day approaches.

“I only heard about Tyrone just after training, it’s a concern. All our group are fully vaccinated, and there’s a comfort in that, but they also have to be responsible going to work and so on.

“But they’ve been responsible all year - we had to go through a whole league campaign with nobody vaccinated, so we had to manage it through that as well.

“Now we’re at the business end of the season it’s to the fore a bit more. Then you have what happened with the Cork U20s, who would be younger and mightn’t all be vaccinated, and Tyrone now - we’ll be staying in our little bubble as much as we can for the next week.

“We managed that well (the Cork U20s) according to the HSE guidelines and with our own medical team.” 

 Kingston said he and his management team hadn’t discussed Peter Casey, the Limerick player who has escaped suspension to be available for the All-Ireland final.

“We haven’t even discussed that, to be honest. I think it’d be tough for any player to lose out on playing an All-Ireland final.

“Obviously Limerick have played in a few finals, but there are no guarantees you’ll get back there the following year. We wouldn’t wish that on anyone, to miss an All-Ireland due to injury, like Bill Cooper, or suspension.

“But it’s not really something we’ve discussed, because if it’s not Peter Casey it would be some other player who’s equally as good.” As for the burning question on Leeside, whether Kieran Kingston’s son Shane will start the All-Ireland final, the manager was non-committal: “When the players approached me to go back, that was something, but he (Shane) knew the rules, the rules are very simple.

“There’s no issue in the camp, he’s the same as every other player - if it’s right to play him, we’ll play him, and if not we won’t.

“It’s simple as that, and he knows that. He’s treated the same as everybody else. Because he’s my son there’s more hype about that, maybe, but he’s the same as everybody else.”

More in this section

Kerry v Tyrone - Allianz Football League Division 1 Semi-Final Éamonn Fitzmaurice: 'Integrity of the championship is now at stake'
Donegal v Tyrone - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final Tyrone to forfeit All-Ireland semi-final over Covid cases
Dublin v Mayo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Mayo star Oisín Mullin to miss All-Ireland semi-final
Kerry v Tyrone - Allianz Football League Division 1 Semi-Final

As things stand, Kerry are through to the decider. They won’t feel like winners in any sense

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices