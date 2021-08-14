Ger Millerick battling to be fit for All-Ireland final while veteran Cooper ruled out

Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston will give defender Ger Millerick every chance of making the All-Ireland final and will be “disappointed” if he doesn’t participate in the game on Sunday week.

Millerick left the semi-final with a leg injury but Kingston said this evening: “Ger is responding, he had a strain last week as we know. He’s responding well to treatment so we won’t make a call on his fitness until later in the week, but at the moment we’d be disappointed if he doesn’t have a part to play on Sunday week.

“The rest of the team - there were some tired bodies and some niggles from last weekend, but the only one who’s definitely ruled out is Bill Cooper.

“Bill has an Achilles problem, that’s been confirmed, so he’s out for a few months. He’s the only one who’s definitely out.” The Cork boss acknowledged that covid is still a concern as the big day approaches.

“I only heard about Tyrone just after training, it’s a concern. All our group are fully vaccinated, and there’s a comfort in that, but they also have to be responsible going to work and so on.

“But they’ve been responsible all year - we had to go through a whole league campaign with nobody vaccinated, so we had to manage it through that as well.

“Now we’re at the business end of the season it’s to the fore a bit more. Then you have what happened with the Cork U20s, who would be younger and mightn’t all be vaccinated, and Tyrone now - we’ll be staying in our little bubble as much as we can for the next week.

“We managed that well (the Cork U20s) according to the HSE guidelines and with our own medical team.”

Kingston said he and his management team hadn’t discussed Peter Casey, the Limerick player who has escaped suspension to be available for the All-Ireland final.

“We haven’t even discussed that, to be honest. I think it’d be tough for any player to lose out on playing an All-Ireland final.

“Obviously Limerick have played in a few finals, but there are no guarantees you’ll get back there the following year. We wouldn’t wish that on anyone, to miss an All-Ireland due to injury, like Bill Cooper, or suspension.

“But it’s not really something we’ve discussed, because if it’s not Peter Casey it would be some other player who’s equally as good.” As for the burning question on Leeside, whether Kieran Kingston’s son Shane will start the All-Ireland final, the manager was non-committal: “When the players approached me to go back, that was something, but he (Shane) knew the rules, the rules are very simple.

“There’s no issue in the camp, he’s the same as every other player - if it’s right to play him, we’ll play him, and if not we won’t.

“It’s simple as that, and he knows that. He’s treated the same as everybody else. Because he’s my son there’s more hype about that, maybe, but he’s the same as everybody else.”