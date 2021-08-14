Tyrone will forfeit All-Ireland semi-final 

County board officials issued a statement this morning saying "this decision has been made with the greatest reluctance, and with deep regret."
Tyrone will forfeit All-Ireland semi-final 

The squad was rocked by a number of Covid cases in recent weekends which had forced the game to be pushed back six days from its original slot.

Sat, 14 Aug, 2021 - 13:18
Colm O’Connor

Tyrone will not contest the All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Kerry next Saturday.

County board officials issued a statement this morning saying "this decision has been made with the greatest reluctance, and with deep regret."

The squad was rocked by a number of Covid cases in recent weekends which had forced the game to be pushed back six days from its original slot.

The statement reads: "This morning, the Tyrone GAA Management Committee has decided that it is not in a position to field its senior football team in the rescheduled All-Ireland football championship semi-final in Croke Park, on next Saturday.

Having received expert medical opinion on the existing, and future health and welfare of the players who contracted the Covid19 virus during the period of this last two weeks, and following consultation with the team’s management, this decision has been made with the greatest reluctance, and with deep regret.

It is acknowledged that the decision taken will cause major disappointment and significant inconvenience for the Association, in general, the GAA fraternity of Kerry, and especially for Tyrone’s patrons and supporters, but the welfare and safety of players has been the over-riding factor in all considerations of this difficult situation.

More to follow

More in this section

A view of training 24/6/2020 GAA chiefs reschedule All-Ireland U20 hurling final 
Kilkenny v Galway - Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final Galway minor manager Brian Hanley: This is our greatest victory
Kilkenny v Galway - Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final Galway minors defeat Kilkenny to move within 60 minutes of minor five in a row
Dublin v Mayo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final

Mayo star Oisín Mullin to miss All-Ireland semi-final

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices