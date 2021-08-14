Tyrone will forfeit All-Ireland semi-final 

Tyrone will not contest the All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Kerry next Saturday.

County board officials issued a statement this morning saying "this decision has been made with the greatest reluctance, and with deep regret."

The squad was rocked by a number of Covid cases in recent weekends which had forced the game to be pushed back six days from its original slot.

The statement reads: "This morning, the Tyrone GAA Management Committee has decided that it is not in a position to field its senior football team in the rescheduled All-Ireland football championship semi-final in Croke Park, on next Saturday.

Having received expert medical opinion on the existing, and future health and welfare of the players who contracted the Covid19 virus during the period of this last two weeks, and following consultation with the team’s management, this decision has been made with the greatest reluctance, and with deep regret.

It is acknowledged that the decision taken will cause major disappointment and significant inconvenience for the Association, in general, the GAA fraternity of Kerry, and especially for Tyrone’s patrons and supporters, but the welfare and safety of players has been the over-riding factor in all considerations of this difficult situation.

