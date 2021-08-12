Why AFL's rookie rule change is good news for Irish stars

A new rule change allowing AFL clubs to give third-year rookies an extra ‘replacement year’ away from the primary list is certain to boost willingness to invest in so-called project players such as those recruited from GAA.

League bosses have written to clubs to inform that that such players will be able to spend a fourth year on a rookie list, which comes as a huge boost to the likes of Collingwood’s Anton Tohill and Greater Western Sydney’s Callum Brown, who have just made their breakthroughs at senior level, as well as Geelong’s Stefan Okunbor, who has yet to make his debut.