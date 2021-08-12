Can Donegal halt Tyrone's all conquering minor attack?

Newly-crowned Munster minor football champions Cork will learn their All- Ireland semi-final opponents on Friday night as Donegal and Tyrone do battle in the Ulster decider (Brewster Park, 7.30pm).

Tyrone are chasing a first piece of provincial silverware at this level since 2012. Their results en route to the final read similar to those of the Munster-winning Cork minor hurlers.

Across Tyrone’s quarter and semi-final fixtures, they ran up 9-37, with Down and Fermanagh thumped by 16 and 30 points respectively.

There are several aces in Tyrone’s forward deck that Donegal will have to keep a tight leash on, including Ronan Cassidy, who kicked 2-3 from play during the 6-21 to 1-6 semi-final win, Gavin Potter, who landed 1-3 first day out, and Cormac Devlin and Eoin McElholm, who racked up 0-13 and 1-4 respectively across their two championship wins.

Donegal issued a similar statement win when hammering Antrim 4-23 to 0-8 in the preliminary round, but since then they have been made to eke out narrow victories over Monaghan (1-9 to 0-10) and Armagh (1-6 to 0-5).

Luke McGlynn — who registered 1-1 in both of those hard-fought wins — has been among Donegal’s most impressive attackers, with Conor Reid showing well at midfield, and Ethan Friel a strong presence in the half-back line.

Donegal have twice shown their ability to come out on the right side of low-scoring grinds, but if this final develops into a shootout — which Tyrone will be hoping it does — is Donegal’s forward power sufficient to keep pace with their opponents?

Verdict: Tyrone