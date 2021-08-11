Cork minor footballers out to complete underage clean sweep of Munster titles

A Cork clean sweep of Munster underage titles will be completed this evening if Michael O’Brien’s charges are successful in ending the county’s 11-year wait for a provincial minor football crown.

Not since 2010 have Cork tasted Munster success at minor football level, while one has to go a further five years back to the last time the county took home the Munster minor football, minor hurling, U20 football, and U20 hurling titles all in the one season.

The minor hurlers’ win on Monday evening represented Munster underage title number three of Cork’s remarkable summer, with the minor footballers looking to complete the set at Semple Stadium this evening (7.30pm throw-in).

Cork manager Michael O’Brien said there is no doubt but his players are feeding off the success of the various Cork teams.

“Our players would be clubmates of the lads on the other Cork underage teams, so they’d all know each other. Coming up to our Munster semi-final against Kerry, what was a help and a lift was the performances of the Cork U20 footballers, as well as the minor and U20 hurlers.

“Obviously, it puts a bit of pressure on, but it helps too in spreading confidence and lads want to keep that winning mentality going.

“It has definitely helped to focus our players to want to succeed.”

Outside of the Munster clean sweep, O’Brien acknowledges that 11 years is too long for a county like Cork to be without provincial minor football success.

“Eleven years is a long time and bridging that gap is what we’ll be looking to do, but again, we are just looking for a performance from the players and if we get the performance we’ll get the victory.

“Limerick are very good, very athletic. They have two good wins under their belt, beating Tipperary and Clare. They are very well organised and coached. We will have to perform to succeed.”

Cork secured their place in this evening’s decider by virtue of breaking Kerry’s eight-year stranglehold on the Munster MFC. Not surprisingly, there was an excellent “buzz” at training in the days after their one-point win over the Kingdom and no member of the Cork camp wants this journey to conclude in Thurles this evening.

“The confidence is high within the group and we want to keep that going, but we still have to have a 20% improvement on the Munster semi-final performance because there is a lot at stake — the trophy and progression to the All-Ireland semi-final.

“In the first-half of the Kerry game, they really showed everything that we had been practicing on the training ground. The performance was excellent in the way we wanted to move the ball quickly.

“At half-time, we should have probably been an extra few points up on the six we were.

“In the second-half, when our backs were up against the wall, we came out fighting. There were a couple of great blocks in defence to get us across the line.

“There were huge positives, but there was also a lot we needed to work on, such as our shooting and giving away simple turnovers at times when we needed to hold onto possession.”