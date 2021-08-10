Limerick make three changes for Munster MFC final, Cork name same 15 who beat Kerry

Limerick have made three changes to their starting team for Wednesday’s Munster MFC final.
Into the side comes corner-back Michael Kilbridge, half-back Stephen Kiely, and corner-forward Sean Geraghty. Losing out from the starting team that overcame Clare in the Munster semi-final are Culann Quigley, Cathal O’Mahony, and Ronan Quirke.
Kilbridge and Kiely both started Limerick's Munster quarter-final win over Tipperary, while Geraghty has been used off the bench in both their championship outings to date.
Cork are unchanged from the side that scored a one-point Munster semi-final win over Kerry. Manager Michael O’Brien confirmed that Ross Corkery - who started the quarter-final win, but was absent for the subsequent outing against Kerry - is ruled out for the remainder of their campaign because of a kidney injury sustained during their opening day win against the Déise.
M O’Connell (St Michael’s); D Twomey (Ballinascarthy), S O’Connell (Kilshannig), P O’Grady (Killavullen); S Copps (Mallow), C Twomey (Carbery Rangers), D O’Brien (Glanworth); M McSweeney (Knocknagree), R O’Shaughnessy (St Michael’s); J O’Neill (Castlehaven), N Kelly (Newcestown), C Gillespie (Aghabullogue); O Corcoran (St Mary’s), J O’Driscoll (Castlehaven), H O’Connor (Newmarket).
D Walsh (Douglas), F Crowley (St Finbarr’s), C Cusack (Nemo Rangers), A Kelleher (St Colum’s), D Crowley (Urhan), J Cunningham (Douglas), L O’Herlihy (St Michael’s), N Daly (Ilen Rovers), B Hayes (Nemo Rangers).
C MacInnes (St Kieran’s); M Kilbridge (Fr Casey’s), J Behan (Ballybrown), D Clifford (Monaleen); L Murphy (St Kieran’s), A Neville (Newcastle West), S Kiely (Monaleen); J Somers (Mungret St Paul’s), D Murray (Monaleen); M Nolan (Fr Casey’s), E Rigter (Newcastle West), O O'Farrell (St. Senan’s); S Geraghty (Newcastle West), R Cronin (Ahane), C O Duinn (Monaleen).
C O'Loughlin (Bruff), C Boyle (Fr Casey’s), S Cross (St Patrick’s), P Kennedy (Galbally), D O'Connor (Fr Casey’s), C Quigley (Fr Casey’s), R Quirke (Fr Casey’s), C Ryan (Askeaton/Ballysteen), J Ryan (Galtee Gaels).