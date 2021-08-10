Limerick make three changes for Munster MFC final, Cork name same 15 who beat Kerry

Into the Treaty side comes corner-back Michael Kilbridge, half-back Stephen Kiely, and corner-forward Sean Geraghty
Limerick make three changes for Munster MFC final, Cork name same 15 who beat Kerry

Cork minor football manager Michael O'Brien. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 18:06
Eoghan Cormican

Limerick have made three changes to their starting team for Wednesday’s Munster MFC final.

Into the side comes corner-back Michael Kilbridge, half-back Stephen Kiely, and corner-forward Sean Geraghty. Losing out from the starting team that overcame Clare in the Munster semi-final are Culann Quigley, Cathal O’Mahony, and Ronan Quirke.

Kilbridge and Kiely both started Limerick's Munster quarter-final win over Tipperary, while Geraghty has been used off the bench in both their championship outings to date.

Cork are unchanged from the side that scored a one-point Munster semi-final win over Kerry. Manager Michael O’Brien confirmed that Ross Corkery - who started the quarter-final win, but was absent for the subsequent outing against Kerry - is ruled out for the remainder of their campaign because of a kidney injury sustained during their opening day win against the Déise.

CORK (Munster MFC final v Limerick): M O’Connell (St Michael’s); D Twomey (Ballinascarthy), S O’Connell (Kilshannig), P O’Grady (Killavullen); S Copps (Mallow), C Twomey (Carbery Rangers), D O’Brien (Glanworth); M McSweeney (Knocknagree), R O’Shaughnessy (St Michael’s); J O’Neill (Castlehaven), N Kelly (Newcestown), C Gillespie (Aghabullogue); O Corcoran (St Mary’s), J O’Driscoll (Castlehaven), H O’Connor (Newmarket).

Subs: D Walsh (Douglas), F Crowley (St Finbarr’s), C Cusack (Nemo Rangers), A Kelleher (St Colum’s), D Crowley (Urhan), J Cunningham (Douglas), L O’Herlihy (St Michael’s), N Daly (Ilen Rovers), B Hayes (Nemo Rangers).

LIMERICK (Munster MFC final v Cork): C MacInnes (St Kieran’s); M Kilbridge (Fr Casey’s), J Behan (Ballybrown), D Clifford (Monaleen); L Murphy (St Kieran’s), A Neville (Newcastle West), S Kiely (Monaleen); J Somers (Mungret St Paul’s), D Murray (Monaleen); M Nolan (Fr Casey’s), E Rigter (Newcastle West), O O'Farrell (St. Senan’s); S Geraghty (Newcastle West), R Cronin (Ahane), C O Duinn (Monaleen).

Subs: C O'Loughlin (Bruff), C Boyle (Fr Casey’s), S Cross (St Patrick’s), P Kennedy (Galbally), D O'Connor (Fr Casey’s), C Quigley (Fr Casey’s), R Quirke (Fr Casey’s), C Ryan (Askeaton/Ballysteen), J Ryan (Galtee Gaels).

