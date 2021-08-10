Stephen Cluxton absence doesn't make Dublin weaker, insists Philly McMahon

Dublin defender Philly McMahon has insisted there's no evidence to suggest they're a weaker team without long-serving goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton.

McMahon won all eight of his All-Ireland medals playing in front of Cluxton though the legendary former captain's absence has allowed McMahon's Ballymun clubmate Evan Comerford to step up.

Comerford has started five of Dublin's seven games this season including all of their Championship matches and will be between the sticks again for Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo.

McMahon quoted Greek philosopher Heraclitus when noting that it's an ever changing panel and he noted that one of Dublin's strengths is their ability to seamlessly slip new and replacement players in.

"You know that saying, 'No man steps in the same river twice?' It's ever-evolving, we're ever-evolving," said ultra experienced McMahon. "It's not the same team year-in, year-out. It's not the same team week-in, week-out.

"For me, I've played in front of Stephen for a long time and I've played in front of Evan Comerford for a long time.

"And you know, it's like the narrative of, do Dublin struggle under a high ball? And then, we don't. Or, will Dublin struggle without having Stephen Cluxton in goal? I haven't seen that from Evan.

"So you can get after those things, you can see them as opportunities. But it's certainly something we haven't seen.

"And for me, they're challenges that you want. You want every team trying to expose any weaknesses you have so you can get better at them."

Comerford will make his seventh Championship appearance at the weekend, and his sixth start, though in overall terms it will be his 25th Dublin start between the O'Byrne Cup, National League and Championship. A Sigerson and Dublin SFC title winner in 2020, Comerford has also started two Leinster final wins for Dublin so is well beyond the rookie phase.

"You would have felt like (Cluxton) was nearly another full-back, Ev has that too, you feel comfortable with Ev when he's in goals," said McMahon. "And do you know what, it's credit to the goalkeeping coaches over the years, the management, the way they've developed our goalkeepers, not just Evan but Michael Shiel is there as well. Some people will say, 'Jeez, they are like carbon copies of Stephen'. It's the coaching style, that's the way they've done things over the years. We are able to have the quality in terms of the 'keepers we've had."

McMahon himself has yet to feature in this year's Championship and last started for Dublin in January, 2020 against Kerry in the league. His last Championship start for the All-Ireland holders was against Roscommon in July of 2019.

He has consistently made their matchday panels though and came on three times in this year's league so his quest for a record ninth All-Ireland winner's medal remains on track.

With Cluxton and Kevin McManamon so far absent, McMahon, Michael Fitzsimons and James McCarthy are the only players on the panel pushing for those ninth medals.

"From being a young lad kicking the ball off the flats to winning an All-Ireland, to winning what I have, Jeez, I'm grateful for what I have and I'd never take that for granted," said McMahon, who turns 34 next month.

"You have to remember, I made my debut in 2008, so I've been a part of the group through the whole transition of the struggles, getting the success and going through different management teams and stuff like that.

"I'm just grateful to be still involved and still learning and still growing and still helping and adding energy."