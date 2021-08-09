Tyrone may not be able to field a team against Kerry despite semi-final delay

Tyrone may not be in a position to field a team for the All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry on the rescheduled date of August 21, it has emerged.

The necessity to adhere to medical guidance around isolation and return to play protocols will prove extremely challenging for Tyrone, with players from the last cohort of Covid cases due to end their isolation just before the clash with the Munster champions.

County chairman Michael Kerr has revealed a request for a two-week deferment of the fixture was turned down by GAA chiefs.

A difficult decision will have to be made which could lead to a withdrawal from the All-Ireland series, he warned.

“The welfare of the players is paramount. The management will not be making a decision until this weekend on whether we will be capable of fulfilling the fixture,” he said.

He expressed concern that fulfilling the fixture as it stands could be in contravention the of return to play protocol and may not be compliant with medical advice.

The protocol, agreed by the Ireland, England, Scotland, and Wales Institute of Sport, and published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, recommends a 17-day gap between the end of an isolation period and a resumption of normal training.

“This is about player welfare, and it’s clear that our players will not be ready to engage in a high-intensity Championship game so soon after being directly affected by this virus.”

The Tyrone chairman added: “We are also conscious of the fact that the situation is not an ideal one for Kerry, and the uncertainty creates difficulties for their preparations for this important game.”

Kerr questioned Croke Park’s position on limiting the postponement to one week.

“They have decided that the final should be pushed no further back than Saturday the fourth of September — but if something similar was to happen in the meantime to any of the two panels competing in the final, that date would disappear into the twilight as well.”

He said the effects of Covid-19 and the varying isolation periods required for different squad members makes it impossible to prepare adequately for an All-Ireland semi-final.

“While we appreciate the postponement, which now allows us to be able to field a team, our request to have the match put back until the following weekend would have allowed us to be able to field a team that would be properly prepared and be in a position to do itself justice in an All-Ireland semi-final.

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to be able to field but, by the same token, disappointed that Croke Park have not given us sufficient time to prepare a proper challenge for Kerry.”

Kerry GAA chairman Tim Murphy believes there was no option but to postpone the semi-final. Speaking on Radio Kerry’s Terrace Talk, Murphy revealed that Kerry learned of the full extent of the situation before lunch on Monday.

“From our point of view, of course it’s a disappointment,” said Murphy. “All your preparations were geared towards the game next Sunday. Likewise for supporters, travel arrangements, booking accommodation, etc, but in an overall scale, the situation in Tyrone was of such a scale that I don’t think the GAA, to be fair, had any option but to offer a postponement because they literally would not have been able to fulfil the fixture.”