Cork minors make it a treble of All-Ireland finals with Munster victory over Waterford

Cork 1-26 Waterford 1-15

Capping a remarkable six days for Cork hurling, the county’s minors became the third Cork team to secure an All-Ireland final appearance in the past week.

Backing up their 40- and 10-point quarter- and semi-final wins, the Cork minors took this evening’s Munster title with 11 to spare. This latest victory means Cork's aggregate winning total across their three Munster championship outings clocks in at a staggering 61 points.

Cork’s 34th Munster MHC crown progresses Noel Furlong’s charges to the All-Ireland decider on the weekend of August 21/22. There they will meet the winners of this Friday’s semi-final between Leinster champions Kilkenny and reigning All-Ireland champions Galway.

This Munster final result had been sewn up come the interval whistle, Cork ahead by 1-17 to 1-6.

Their first-half stats made for hugely impressive reading, even at the back where a defence led by Kevin Lyons, Darragh O'Sullivan, and Ben O’Connor limited Waterford to just four first-half scores from play.

One of those was Jack Twomey’s superb individual goal on 22 minutes. Cutting in from the Kinane Stand sideline, the Waterford full-forward showed both strength and skill to stave off the attention of the many red shirts in close proximity before finding the net from the tightest of angles.

This Waterford green flag cut the gap to six, 1-10 to 1-4, but no closer did they come for the remainder of this one-sided decider. Indeed, between Twomey’s goal and the call for half-time, Cork outscored their opponents 0-7 to 0-3 to cancel out the green flag and stretch their lead out to 11.

The damage had been done early doors, this talented bunch of Cork youngsters racing into a 1-9 to 0-4 lead by the first water break. This utterly dominant first quarter was bookended by bursts of 1-3 and 0-5 without reply, the goal arriving as early as the 13th second when Eoin O’Leary drilled past Waterford ‘keeper Cian Troy.

O’Leary, who added two points from play later in the half, was part of an inside line that contributed 1-11 across the first half. Corner-forward William Buckley rose three white flags, while Jack Leahy landed four frees, one ‘65, and one from play.

In total, seven of Cork’s front eight found the target, including the midfield pair of Mikey Finn and Cillian Tobin, the latter cutting over a sideline at the end of Cork’s five-in-a-row sequence in the first quarter.

Of the half-forward trio, Diarmuid Healy most definitely was the standout performer. As well as throwing over a pair from play, he provided the assist for many of Cork’s scores.

Cork were nowhere near as impressive in the second half. Then again, they didn’t need to be.

Half-back Timmy Wilk stroked over a pair of points shortly after the restart but, thereafter, Cork noticeably eased on the throttle. The sharpness and clinical edge to their first-half play was marked largely absent as Waterford, chasing an unassailable lead, enjoyed the greater number of scoring chances.

Although Patrick Fitzgerald and Jack Twomey kept the Waterford account ticking over, the goals they required were not forthcoming. Eight points was the nearest they came of the winners during the second half.

Cork’s Jack Leahy and William Buckley both swelled their personal tallies late on, with sub Adam Walsh also getting among the scorers.

Scorers for Cork: J Leahy (0-11, 0-7 frees, 0-1 ‘65); E O’Leary (1-2); W Buckley (0-4); T Wilk, M Finn (0-1 sc), D Healy (0-2 each); C Tobin, B Nyhan, A Walsh (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: P Fitzgerald (0-8, 0-7 frees, 0-1 ‘65), J Twomey (1-4); P Cummins (0-2); B O’Connell (0-1);

Cork: P O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neill’s); D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), K Lyons (Ballygarvan), J Byrne (Ballinora); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), B O’Connor (St Finbarr’s), T Wilk (Cobh); M Finn (Midleton), C Tobin (Bride Rovers); D Healy (Lisgoold), B Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), T O’Connell (Ballincollig); E O’Leary (Glen Rovers), J Leahy (Dungourney), W Buckley (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: A Walsh (Bride Rovers) for Nyhan (temporary, 5-7); D Cremin (Midleton) for O’Connell (22); A Walsh (Bride Rovers) for Nyhan (HT); R Sheahan (Kanturk) for Dwyer (50); R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh) for Buckley (56); O O’Regan (Erin’s Own) for Leahy (58).

Waterford: C Troy (Ballygunner); C Keane (De La Salle), C O’Keeffe (Ballygunner), R Dobbyn (Ballyduff Lower); B O’Connell (Abbeyside), C Treen (Abbeyside), A O’Neill (Ballygunner); S Callaghan (Abbeyside), F Hallinan (Fourmilewater); L Ó Siothcháin (An Rinn), J O’Donnell (Ballyduff Lower), M Ó Mathúna (An Sean Phobal); P Fitzgerald (Ballygunner), J Twomey (De La Salle), P Cummins (Brickey Rangers).

Subs: S Pender (Roanmore) for Ó Mathúna (39); M O’Brien (Stradbally) for Callaghan (42-47); D Walsh (Abbeyside) for O’Connell (53); H Flanagan (Mount Sion) for O’Keeffe (60).

Referee: J O’Halloran (Limerick).