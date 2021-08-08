Player ratings: How the Cork hurlers fared in semi-final victory over Kilkenny

Paul Keane rates the performances of the Cork and Kilkenny hurlers during the Rebels' 1-37 to 1-32 extra-time victory
Cork's Shane Kingston in action against Kilkenny players, left to right, Tommy Walsh, Huw Lawlor, and Martin Keoghan at Croke Park. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Sun, 08 Aug, 2021 - 19:24
Paul Keane

CORK 

1. Patrick Collins 

Saved well from Eoin Cody in the 31st minute and couldn't be faulted for Adrian Mullen's rocket shot late in normal time which flew past his left. No surprise to see the Ballinhassig man mix it up and go short with many of his restarts. 8 

2. Niall O'Leary 

Any doubts about his fitness were dispelled with a lung-bursting 17th-minute dash upfield and raking point, an important equaliser at the time. Fed Patrick Horgan for one important score and lasted the duration. 7 

3. Robert Downey 

Picked up Billy Ryan. Started well but struggled in the second quarter of regular time, conceding three points to his man. Ryan won a free that was pointed too. Downey soared high for an inspiring catch in the 52nd minute and improved, just as Cork were starting to turn the screw. 7 

4. Sean O'Donoghue 

A regular outlet for Patrick Collins' short puck-outs. Picked up Eoin Cody. Brilliant catch in the 54th minute that ended in a Jack O'Connor point. A composed figure in the second-half and cleared Cork's lines well. 7 

5. Tim O'Mahony 

Cracked across the arm by Paddy Deegan in the opening quarter. Battled on and was still there in extra-time, clearing from defence in the game's very last play. Kicked himself for failing to clear earlier in the buildup to Adrian Mullen's goal. 7 

6. Mark Coleman 

Powered into the game in the final 20 minutes or so of normal time. Flicked the ball away from Walter Walsh at a crucial stage to deny a goal. Rose up for a brilliant catch late in normal time. Put a huge hit in on Walsh in the 78th minute to deny another goal chance. 8 

7. Ger Millerick 

Started the game picking up TJ Reid but was left clutching his hamstring after a burst up the pitch late in the first half. Replaced by Eoin Cadogan. 6 

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon 

Great early tackle to dispossess Eoin Cody. Moved into the half-forwards after the break. Conceded a free early in the second-half that TJ Reid pointed and was replaced shortly after. Returned in extra-time. 6 

9. Luke Meade 

Not as influential as he has been in the middle third. Threaded a series of important passes though failed to get on the scoresheet. Eventually replaced in the second half of extra-time. 6 

10. Conor Cahalane 

Typically, a ball of industry, hustling and hooking and linking up the play in the middle third. Ran himself into the ground and left the field with heavy legs in the 71st minute. 7 

11. Seamus Harnedy 

An ultra-experienced campaigner who came to the boil late on after simmering for long stages. Hit his first point during Cork's final quarter charge, punching the air in delight. Added a second in extra-time. 6 

12. Robbie O'Flynn 

Split the posts from a difficult angle on the left in the 43rd minute, quietening Kilkenny after three points in a row. Won an important free then that Patrick Horgan converted. Set up a great goal chance that Alan Cadogan should have scored. 8 

13. Shane Barrett 

Started quietly on his full Championship debut having been Cork's go-to impact sub in the previous three games. Clipped a terrific first score in the 26th minute. Caused Paddy Deegan some trouble before being taken off. 6 

14. Patrick Horgan 

Went head-to-head again with Huw Lawlor and won his duel, scoring 0-5 from play aside from his frees. Beat Lawlor out to a ball for a point on the left wing in the 18th minute. It continued in that vein. 8 

15. Jack O'Connor 

Little sign of the Sarsfields man's electric pace until he burst clear in the 50th minute and struck a shot off the post. Came into the game strongly then and finished with 1-3. His goal was a beauty and the killer blow overall. 8 

Subs:

Eoin Cadogan for Millerick (35+1) 

Fluffed a clearance soon after coming on but got away with it. Typically combative and booked deep into extra-time. 7 

Shane Kingston for Fitzgibbon (42) 

Hardly a super substitution given his profile but a well-timed switch all the same. Changed the game with 0-7 and a series of scores in normal time that immediately put Kilkenny on the backfoot. Surely a starter in the final. 9 

Alan Cadogan for Barrett (47) 

Won an important free after coming on which Patrick Horgan converted. Brought all his big game experience to bear. Created three goal chances and while he should have taken at least two of them, 0-3 was still a decent haul. 8 

Damian Cahalane for O'Flynn (68) 

Came on during Kilkenny's comeback. Battled well as expected. 7 

Alan Connolly for C Cahalane (71) 

A lively sub who has a decent chance of coming on against Limerick. 7 

Fitzgibbon for Meade (84) 

Returned to midfield for the closing stages. 6 

Declan Dalton for O'Connor (85) 

Terrific score late in extra-time from the right wing under the Hogan Stand. Had another point chance and also cleared late on when Kilkenny were going for goal. 7

KILKENNY 

1. Eoin Murphy 

Went long with the majority of his puck-outs. Tipped Jack O'Connor's shot expertly onto the post though the same player eventually beat him for Cork's goal. Saved from Alan Connolly in extra-time. Generally sound. 8 

2. Tommy Walsh 

Punished for a poor clearance early in the second half that Mark Coleman capitalised on, pointing from distance. On Jack O'Connor initially but under pressure when Alan Cadogan came on and lost that battle. 6 

3. Huw Lawlor 

Tough afternoon for the full-back who was always going to have his hands full with Patrick Horgan. Denied Alan Cadogan a goal with a great block and improved as the game wore on. 6 

4. Paddy Deegan 

Conceded an early free and then booked for a dangerous challenge on Tim O'Mahony so was left playing on the edge. Eventually steadied and lasted the duration. 7 

5. James Maher 

In acres of space twice in the first-half for two point attempts, only one of which he converted. Caught out in a couple of important plays as Cork upped the ante. 6 

6. Padraig Walsh 

Started as he meant to go on, thumping over a sixth-minute point. Sat at the top of the 'D' all afternoon and was superb at times. Showed incredible vision to set up Adrian Mullen for his goal. 8 

7. Michael Carey 

Opened his account on the half-hour, the third of the half-backs to point. Delayed a pass minutes later though and wasted the opportunity. Hit a 56th-minute wide. Taken off ahead of extra-time. 6 

8. Conor Fogarty 

Textbook early interception on Shane Barrett to begin a move that ended with Eoin Cody scoring. Showed his experience at stages and scored a point. 7 

9. Richie Reid 

Back-to-back wides in the 22nd and 23rd minutes were followed by an errant pass up the wing that led to a Cork score. Eventually taken off in the third quarter. 6 

10. Adrian Mullen 

The captain was relatively quiet but came roaring into the game when it counted, scoring 1-2 in the second-half of normal time. He punched the air after his third point in the 68th minute then blasted the equalising goal with the last puck. 7 

11. John Donnelly 

The only Kilkenny forward not to score. Taken off at half-time and won't have fond memories of this one. 5 

12. Billy Ryan 

Stroked three points from play in the first half, shrugging off man marker Robert Downey for the second. Won two frees, one of which TJ Reid converted. Quieter in the second half but 0-5 overall.

13. Eoin Cody 

Should have hit the net in the 31st minute but rifled his shot straight at Patrick Collins. Came into the game with 20 minutes to go, winning a crucial free and then pointing. Ran himself ragged and chased everything. 7 

14. TJ Reid 

A target for plenty of long deliveries. Superb catch above Robert Downey to set up Eoin Cody for his goal chance. Scored 0-13 but just one from play. 7 

15. Alan Murphy 

Kilkenny's liveliest forward initially, winning a free that was pointed and scoring himself but wasteful at times and taken off in the 52nd minute. 6 

Subs:

Martin Keoghan for Donnelly (h-t) 

Suffered the ignominy of coming on and being taken off again. 5 

Cillian Buckley for R Reid (51) 

Got through plenty of work in the middle. 6 

Walter Walsh for Murphy (52) 

Held scoreless after his introduction. Through on goal twice but snuffed out on both occasions by Mark Coleman, firstly with a timely flick, then a huge shoulder. 6 

James Bergin for Keoghan (60) 

Struck the side-netting with a goal chance in extra-time. 6 

Conor Delaney for Carey (e-t) 

Fresh legs for extra-time but still couldn't catch Jack O'Connor when he took off for Cork's goal. 6 

Richie Hogan for Cody (h-t e-t) 

Scored a point in what could be his last game for Kilkenny. 6 

Donnelly for Ryan (88)

